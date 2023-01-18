EV Connect and Skycharger Remove CAPEX for EV Fleet Charging

The EV Connect platform powers Skycharger solutions for electric fleet deployment by removing upfront costs through a full-service, subscription-based Fleet-as-a-Service.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Connect, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions, and Skycharger, a leader in the EV charging space, today announced a Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) program to provide fleet operators with new financing and service options for EV charging infrastructure. In response to a call for zero-emissions goals by the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance and NAFA Fleet Management Association, the FaaS program offers fleet operators a simple path to acquiring, deploying, and maintaining EV charging infrastructure to meet customer requirements with no upfront costs. This comprehensive, operating expenses-based service model provides a cost-effective solution for fleet operators looking for a hassle-free option, without substantial out-of-pocket costs, for managing zero-emission fleets.

"We are pleased to partner with EV Connect to provide businesses with a financing option to electrify their fleets and build out electric vehicle infrastructure with little or no upfront capital costs. Vehicle electrification is coming, and Skycharger is here to provide fleet owners a solution that makes adoption of electric vehicles easy for them," said Andy Karetsky, president and founder at Skycharger.

The FaaS program offers EV charging at a predictable monthly cost, including the cost of electricity, and represents a full-stack approach, simplifying the zero-emission fleet experience from installation to driver support. Through turnkey EV charging solutions, FaaS customers benefit from expert consulting at every phase of the electric vehicle supply equipment's life cycle, from site planning to deployment, operations, and management. Skycharger customers also benefit from the EV Connect Shield program, which provides central management of charging station operations and maintenance, including station hardware, software and networking, technical field service, as well as parts sourcing and replacement. Through the program, customers receive low-risk, flexible options and reasonable monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.

"With an EV fleet solution like the one from Skycharger, fleet managers can replace the uncertainty of fluctuating petroleum fuel costs and stabilize operations with lower, set-cost rates for electricity," said Jonathan Leicester, vice president of Fleet at EV Connect. "We are excited to continue our work with Skycharger to provide mixed fleet services that empower fleet managers during the transition to EVs, giving them the best of both worlds in terms of stability and cost savings."

FaaS is currently available for fleet customers of all sizes and includes Level 2 and fast-charging equipment from EV Connect partners BTC, EvoCharge, PowerCharge, Tritium, Zerova, and others. For more information on FaaS, please visit www.skycharger.com

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Skycharger

Skycharger, a wholly owned subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, is a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space. The company delivers simple and affordable solutions to protect the environment and minimize carbon footprint with the design, installation, and maintenance of EV charging stations. Established in 2013, Skycharger built its first stations in partnership with General Electric and Hilton and provided its first third-party financing solution of charging stations in 2017. Skycharger's unique business model provides customers with financial infrastructure to support initial investments, flexible rate plans, and management of state and federal tax rebate documentation.

Skycharger, headquartered in Nashville, TN, currently owns and operates a portfolio of Level 2, DC fast charging, and vehicle-to-grid charging stations in six states. Skycharger was named Company of the Year in 2021 by AutoTech Magazine.

For more information, visit http://www.skycharger.com.

