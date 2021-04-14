EV Connect Announces Canada Expansion

The California-based SaaS company brings its expertise in seamless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and focus on customer service to Canada.

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Connect , a software-as-a-service company that has built the infrastructure to allow site owners and utilities to quickly deploy, manage, and scale customized EV charging networks, today announced its plans to expand the Company's EV charging network into Canada. With new Canadian clients and hires, EV Connect ULC is opening its first office in Toronto, Ontario, and will offer the same trusted products and services as its parent company. EV Connect Canada's initial plan is to empower businesses of all sizes to provide 1,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2022.

EV Connect's trademark ability to simplify the set-up, management, and optimization of EV charging with premium driver support will now be offered to Canadian businesses, utilities, energy suppliers, multi-family properties, educational campuses, fleets, and those in the hospitality industry. As part of the launch, EV Connect will establish a network of value-added resellers (VARs) and installation companies to serve the Canadian market.

"We look forward to serving the Canadian market and lending our expertise to those who face the challenge of managing complex choices around hardware and software, network integrations, physical installations, and long-term management and maintenance of charging stations," says Jordan Ramer, CEO and Founder of EV Connect. "Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal to reduce Canada's emissions to 40% below 2005-levels by ramping up cleantech and sustainability efforts perfectly aligns with EV Connect's vision. Together, we are excited to build a greener planet and collaborate to reach Canada's decarbonization goals."

As a service-first company, EV Connect has become successful in deploying EV charging by listening to and understanding customers' needs. By leveraging the Company's vast experience in guiding companies of all sizes in managing charging networks and delivering a seamless EV charging experience, EV Connect has established a blueprint for deploying, managing and growing the EV ecosystem. EV Connect customers and partners look to the Company's expertise in comprehensive, scalable, and turnkey EV charging solutions. EV Connect will leverage its streamlined approach to EV charging to launch its platform in Canada.

Since its inception in 2010, EV Connect has saved drivers more than 765,000 gallons of gasoline, powered over 31 million electric miles, and kept more than 6.8 million kilograms of greenhouse gases from entering the planet's atmosphere. EV Connect actively manages over one million transactions per year across approximately 7,000 charging stations, dozens of networks and regularly supports nearly 100,000 EV drivers globally.

For more information about the newly offered Canadian EV charging programs through which the EV Connect platform is available, please visit the EV Connect website .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect serves customers across 41 states in the U.S. including Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. Globally, EV Connect's reach extends across Europe, Australia, and Asia, removing carbon emissions from vehicles through the electrification of transportation. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.ca and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

