EV Connect, Flash and Qmerit Partner to Set New Standard for Reservable Parking, Charging Experience

EV Connect, Flash, and Qmerit's alliance will help bridge gap in charging infrastructure with a seamless, reliable and predictable driver experience

AUSTIN, Texas and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Connect , Flash , and Qmerit —pioneers in the electric vehicle (EV) charging, parking technology, and EV implementation and maintenance fields, respectively—today announced a partnership that will accelerate the expansion of EV charging solutions by uniting an integrated charging management platform by EV Connect, the scale of Flash's North American digital infrastructure, and the installation, integration, and maintenance services offered by Qmerit. The companies are combining these services to provide a seamless, reservable parking and charging experience for drivers while simplifying management for asset owners and operators. In doing so, the partners address the issues of management, reliability, discoverability, and usability that have slowed the nation's transition to EVs.

Each partner will contribute their specialized technology and services: Flash's innovative cloud-based parking technology ecosystem with over 10,000 parking assets and digital demand network exceeding 100 million drivers via native partner integrations; EV Connect's leading software platform and services for electric vehicle charging networks; and Qmerit's leading expertise in electrification infrastructure, installation and maintenance services.

EV drivers using Flash's network through one of its many native integrations will now be able to access chargers on the EV Connect network and vice versa. This allows users to predictably and reliably find, reserve, access, and pay for charging when they park, all via a single platform and a single payment. The integration will likewise tie together the various aspects of parking- and charging management by giving asset owners and operators one hassle-free platform supported by Qmerit's installation and service options.

The Problem: a Charging Crisis

The rapid and accelerating adoption of EVs in the United States—EV sales in 2023 were up more than 50% from the previous year—presents a significant problem: the expansion of the nationwide EV charging network must outpace demand or become a limiting factor for electrification as a whole. Much of the focus on closing this gap is concerned with public, government-funded charging infrastructure, which must exceed a forecasted 1.2 million chargers by 2030 in order to support demand, per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory . The same report calls for 28 million private chargers, including the commercial sector, which must evidently bear the vast majority of the EV charging burden. To reach those goals, the existing charger network will have to increase twenty-fold.

"The transition to EV in this decade requires all-hands-on-deck, especially as the next generation of EV adopters make the switch, and we can't rely on public charging infrastructure alone," said Dan Sharplin, CEO at Flash. "Facilities with private parking, from retail and hospitality to events and community venues, are a key part of the solution, and must be prepared to meet EV driver expectations."

The EV charging crisis can be attributed to a wide range of causes, not the least of which are a lack in quality and ease-of-use. The inconvenience of finding an accessible parking spot with a well-functioning charger deters consumers, making them less likely to value or use the installed base of private-sector chargers. This, in turn, has discouraged investment by commercial operators who may be reluctant to take on the management and maintenance of a charging system.

The Solution: Streamlined Parking, Charging, and Maintenance Experience

Making the EV experience more convenient, accessible, predictable, and reliable will minimize the friction experienced by drivers and encourage the adoption of EV charging systems on commercial properties—a clear necessity for overcoming the charging crisis at large. The partnership between EV Connect, Flash, and Qmerit is designed to serve as an important part of that solution, while enhancing the return on investment for the commercial sector.

"Our state-of-the-art EV charging technology is a key component to driving this partnership forward, representing a significant leap with unmatched reliability, performance and uptime through our Network Operations Center and round-the-clock customer support," said Daniel Bryant, VP of Customer Operations for EV Connect.

Beyond the task of connecting the driver with accessible parking-and-charging stations, fulfilled by Flash, high-quality, well-managed, and thoroughly-maintained equipment is essential for growing the charging network. EV Connect will help ensure station reliability and access with comprehensive management and customer service, while Qmerit will provide private operators with the installation and maintenance support they need.

"We're excited to bring our top-tier implementation and maintenance services to this partnership, laying the foundation for a robust and efficient charging network. With a 26% increase in publicly available EV chargers and a 59% surge in EV sales in the first three quarters of 2023, as reported by J.D. Power, our partnership aims to expand reservable infrastructure, catering to the rising demand for combined parking and charging solutions," said Tracy Price, founder and CEO of Qmerit.

What Comes Next?

Over the next 12 months, a series of new agreements with major operators in the hospitality, events, and mixed-use sectors will be announced, together with details about where and when the unified system of parking and charging will be made available to the public. As a result, it is expected that thousands of new ports will be installed this year.

About EV Connect:

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing charger networks and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers. Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across North America, Europe, and Australia including GM, Avista Utilities, Marriott, Hilton, New York Power Authority, Dominos, Skycharger, and Evie Networks. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Flash:

Flash is a pioneering technology company bringing seamless parking and EV charging experiences to drivers through a first-of-its-kind digital ecosystem. Flash's platform connects reservable parking and charging in the apps drivers use every day with garage, surface lot, event, and valet parking locations — connected and controlled via a cloud-based operating system with unrivaled intelligence. Customer-obsessed brands partner with Flash to deliver digital, easy-to-use, reliable, and increasingly frictionless experiences to drivers eager to pay for a solution that eliminates wasted time, excess emissions, and stress. The solution has arrived. Visit www.flashparking.com to learn more.

About Qmerit:

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030 , that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ , and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

