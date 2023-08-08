EV Connect Launches Comprehensive Service Platform for EV Charging Scale and Monetization

The EV Connect Service Platform is designed for EV charging businesses to scale quickly with revenue optimization tools, advanced charger management, network software, and premium driver support.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the growing number of companies entering and expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging businesses, EV Connect , a leading EV charging business platform, today announced the launch of the EV Connect Service Platform . The Service Platform enables companies to build, scale, and manage EV charging operations with versatile monetization options and a comprehensive suite of software and support services that equip organizations with the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive EV charging industry. Service providers can unlock the entire EV charging value chain – they can now control every aspect, including branding, maintenance, operations, and revenue.

Whether just getting started or ready to scale an existing business, the EV Service Platform offers a comprehensive set of charging services and charger management tools. This toolset allows companies to deploy EV charging business models and rapidly extend their offerings beyond basic charging station installation services by unlocking lucrative new revenue streams with advanced management tools and real-time insights. Service Platform users can take advantage of sophisticated pricing models, manage equipment maintenance, offer premium phone support, and control customer renewals to deliver even more value to their customers.

"At IPOWER Alliance, we're dedicated to simplifying and enhancing our clients' daily operations, and this commitment revolves around introducing intelligent solutions and a constant drive for excellence," said Diane Dandeneau, president of IPOWER Alliance . "IPOWER is thrilled to collaborate with EV Connect and leverage their innovative Service Platform to provide unparalleled support to our dealership and commercial customers. By combining tried-and-true practices with deep analytical insights, we can better guide our customers through the EV industry while streamlining the entire process."

Backed by more than 14 years of experience building and operating leading EV charging networks, the EV Connect Service Platform provides access to the vast pool of industry knowledge and partnerships for companies in the business of EV charging. EV Connect also has long-standing relationships with utilities and more than 20 leading manufacturers of EV charging equipment (EVSE), with hundreds of charging station models certified and qualified for utility, state, and federal incentive programs. The array of industry knowledge, partnerships, and tools now easily accessible through the Service Platform can start or accelerate all charging business models for providers who want to move up the value chain or for experienced charging service and network providers.

"Operating a successful branded charging network requires great management software and experienced partners," said Seth Cutler, COO at EV Connect. "By providing access to our industry expertise and toolsets, we empower EV Connect customers with invaluable knowledge to confidently navigate the complexities and challenges of the industry. Through collaboration, information sharing, and cutting-edge solutions, we at EV Connect firmly believe we can collectively accelerate the growth and adoption of electric mobility globally."

EV Connect is the conduit to accelerating EV charging business growth with technology and tools that drive innovation to fuel new business models in e-mobility. To learn more about how EV Connect is helping businesses of all sizes unlock the power of EV charging business models, please register for the EV Connect webinar on August 9th, 2023, at 9 am PT.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

