EV Connect Partner Program to Deliver Best-in-Class Electric Vehicle Charging

By joining the EV Connect Partner Program, BTCPower, EVBox, and EVoCharge gain access to technical expertise to quickly establish deep, programmatic integration with EV Connect's charging station management platform. The Partner Program will yield bundled, turnkey solutions that hardware partners can leverage to increase sales volumes by taking advantage of additional market reach. Through the new EV Connect Manufacturer Portal, manufacturers who previously had little insight into chargers deployed in the field can now view their charging stations' performance and health from a central dashboard. In addition to saving costly downtime by enabling early diagnosis and troubleshooting of problems in the field, the Manufacturer Portal also gives unprecedented insights into deployed products by pulling field data back into manufacturers' respective engineering cycles on an ongoing basis. With in-depth technical training on charging stations, hardware partners empower EV Connect's support team to review diagnostics and performance data, triage problems remotely, and ensure optimum station uptime. In all, the EV Connect Partner Program will significantly reduce traditional support and warranty costs while delivering an even better EV driver experience.

For value-added resellers (VARs), the EV Connect Partner Program offers streamlined sales with turnkey solutions for target markets ensuring industry-leading support post-deployment. As a result of the Partner Program, EV Connect and its partners will accelerate the growth of transportation electrification by providing EV drivers the confidence of better charging station uptime.

"EVoCharge is focused on delivering industry-leading, true open protocol network communication EV charging station products. Our company's long-standing partnership with EV Connect showcases the capability of our hardware while furthering our focus on collaboration with industry partners," says Josh Kiewic, Vice President & General Manager of EVoCharge. "We are honored to further strengthen our partnership with EV Connect and help put in place the charging infrastructure needed to support the growth of vehicle electrification.

"BTCPower has a long track record of providing power conversion and charging solutions for an extensive range of applications," says Michael Wagner, Vice President of Sales for BTC. "It is our goal to enable the growth of the electric vehicle market by offering rapid product innovation coupled with reliable and cost-effective charging solutions supported by a responsive nationwide service network. We are excited to expand our relationship with EV Connect as one of our long-standing partners."

"EVBox is committed to bringing leading electric vehicle charging solutions to the world. The arrival of our next-generation of EVBox hardware, created specifically for the North American market to elevate the EV charging experience for drivers and operators alike, demonstrates that commitment," says Mark Henderson, VP of Sales and Marketing for EVBox. "EV Connect is one of our longest-standing partners in North America. Our joint commitment to enhanced collaboration as an EV Connect Premier Partner increases our ability to enable solutions that make electric vehicle charging more accessible and reliable for both site hosts and drivers."

"The EV Connect Partner Program adds value to the entire charge station lifecycle: from initial development through network integration, commissioning, management, support, and retirement," said Jordan Ramer, CEO, and Founder of EV Connect. "This program is designed to establish robust partnerships, built on contacts between multiple departments, to deliver the high-quality and high-reliability EV charging experiences and reduce the service costs to the benefit of the entire ecosystem. We are thrilled about extending our partner relationships into this comprehensive program today."

For more information on the EVC Partner program, please visit www.evconnect.com/evc-partner-program .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging cloud platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging services with premium customer support, from installation to the driver experience. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

EV Connect®, the EV Connect logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of EV Connect. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Technica Communications for EV Connect

Christian Zdebel

[email protected]

SOURCE EV Connect

Related Links

http://www.evconnect.com

