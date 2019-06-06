EV Connect Partners with DTE Energy to Fund EV Charging Infrastructure for Michigan

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To build an accessible and scalable electric vehicle (EV) charging experience for the residents, businesses, public agencies, and school districts of southeastern Michigan, EV Connect has announced it is a qualified EV charging infrastructure provider under the 'Charging Forward' program from DTE . As part of the program, EV Connect will empower Michigan residents to realize the full benefits of EVs by producing business opportunities and jobs for charging network operators, improving the EV ownership experience for EV drivers, and efficiently integrating EV charging loads with the DTE Electric distribution system.

DTE's Charging Forward program sets aside $10 million to build out approximately 1,000 charge ports around the state of Michigan. The program will also assist transit agencies, school districts and other fleet operators in the transition to electric vehicles. Beyond being a vendor, EV Connect will provide technical expertise surrounding EV network management and fleet deployment for participants of the Charging Forward program. EV Connect customers benefit from the company's extensive experience as a fully qualified partner and supplier for utility-driven EV infrastructure programs around the country.

"We're thankful for the support of the Michigan Public Service Commission as well as auto industry partners and environmental advocacy groups, all of whom share our goal of expanding EV use in Michigan," said Camilo Serna, DTE's vice president of Corporate Strategy. "Customer surveys tell us that more people are likely to use EVs if they can easily obtain chargers and feel confident that they will find locations to charge along their routes. Charging Forward will provide the infrastructure to make drivers feel more secure by removing both these obstacles."

EV Connect provides the industry's largest open-standards-based EV charging platform for managing networks of EV charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the improvement of the driver experience. EV Connect offers its charge station network and site-owner customers the option to choose from a large selection of charge stations through the company's industry-first charge station certification program and by offering network flexibility. EV drivers enjoy real-time access to charge station status through the EV Connect driver app, and utilities can manage demand response to ensure maximum control over EV charging loads.

"Charging Forward will continue to accelerate DTE's engagement in the EV market to further understand EV drivers, EV loads and their relationship to overall system load, and the associated impacts on the distribution system," said Jordan Ramer, CEO of EV Connect. "EV Connect is building a centralized infrastructure for a future in which everyone from EV drivers to utilities can maximize the benefits and opportunities presented by the large-scale electrification of transportation. We are excited to be part of the DTE program and to provide charging infrastructure for electrified fleets, school and public transit, and EV drivers in Michigan."

For more information about the utility-driven EV incentive programs through which the EV Connect platform is available, please visit the EV Connect website .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and LinkedIn and Facebook .

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable, and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy , and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com , empoweringmichigan.com , twitter.com/dte_energy , and facebook.com .

