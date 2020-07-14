EV Connect Partners with Greenlots to Enable Convenient Access to EV Charging Stations Across North America

"We use open standards to make charging network interoperability a centerpiece of improving range confidence for EV drivers, and this milestone with Greenlots makes a significant contribution to that effort," said Jordan Ramer, CEO of EV Connect. "The growth and success of the EV industry are dependent on providing a driver experience that is equal to or better than the experience of hydrocarbon-fueled vehicles. We were thrilled to see Greenlots charging stations appear in the EV Connect app and that our respective users will be able to enjoy the convenience of so many more charging opportunities without having to install and configure yet another app."

As part of each company's commitment to open standards, EV Connect and Greenlots will use the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) interoperability standard to allow seamless communications between the two networks using structured data. The OCPI standard enables communication among charging networks and makes it possible to establish highly functional, cross-network roaming without charge station hardware upgrades or extensive rework of network software. This relationship enables each network's customers to access and use both Greenlots and EV Connect charging stations through either network's mobile app with no additional sign-ups, fees, or markups. Combining the two networks will improve EV driver confidence by providing access to thousands more EV charging stations across North America.

"The once-fragmented EV charging industry continues to mature and accelerate towards delivering a seamless charging experience, and this roaming agreement is further evidence," said Jeff Tolnar, Greenlots Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe that the Open Charge Point Interface is critical to serving the surging customer demand for EV charging. The entire EV industry benefits when drivers can charge their EVs without the burden of managing multiple accounts or worrying about complicated surcharges."

To find the Greenlots or EV Connect EV charging station nearest you, download the apps on the App Store or Google Play.

About EV Connect:

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Greenlots

Greenlots, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies, is powering the future of electric transportation with industry-leading software and services that equip drivers, site hosts and network operators to efficiently deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together cutting-edge network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app – all in a single platform. Committed to advancing the promise of electrified transportation, Greenlots delivers new mobility infrastructure solutions designed to connect people to their destinations in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has deployed projects in 13 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://greenlots.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Technica Communications for EV Connect

Christian Zdebel

[email protected]

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Edelman for Greenlots

Michelle Horn

[email protected]

SOURCE EV Connect

Related Links

http://www.evconnect.com

