EV Connect Selected as 2019 Global Energy Awards Finalist

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 37 countries have been selected as Finalists for the 21st annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards . The 2019 finalists were announced recently by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

The industry's largest open-standards-based EV charging platform for managing networks of EV charging stations, EV Connect was selected as a finalist for the Grid Edge category in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Award, which recognizes companies that advance technologies that most effectively link utilities to customers through the electric grid. To realize the full potential promised by electrified transportation, EV Connect has developed EV Cloud, the most flexible and scalable charging management platform on the market EV Cloud simplifies the management, maintenance, and monetization of the EV charging ecosystem, from utility to driver.

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

EV Connect enables site owners, parking lot managers, fleet operators, and utilities to open up new business assets and revenue streams. The Company works with a large selection of charge station manufacturers for both Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers and serves customers such as Lockheed Martin, Dell, Electrify America, and EVIE Networks. For utilities like The New York Power Authority, DTE Energy, and Southern California Edison, EV Connect supports deployment and optimization of EV charging infrastructure by providing key insights into EV charge stations to help protect grid assets through demand response management, monitoring utilization, and ensuring that capacity requirements are met. The EV Connect platform also delivers EV drivers real-time access to charging station status through the EV Connect driver smartphone app. To support a wide diversity of EV charging station hardware, EV Connect offers a certification process to help manufacturers ensure that new charger models have the diagnostic, communications, and transaction features required to support a wide range of business models and applications.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and LinkedIn and Facebook .

About S&P Global Platts: At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com .

