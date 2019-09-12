EV Connect Welcomes SaaS Industry Veteran Patrick Macdonald-King as Chief Operating Officer

Before joining EV Connect, Patrick co-founded and led DAX, a SaaS-based media asset management and content workflow application company, serving Hollywood studios, broadcasters, content distributors, and OTT (over-the-top) platforms. At DAX, Patrick was awarded five patents and led revenue growth as well as the capitalization and eventual acquisition of the company by Prime Focus. He continued to serve as President of the Americas at Prime Focus Technologies after the acquisition. Patrick remains an active advisory board member at Black Dragon Capital, Hyperion Media Group, Spinoff VC and 05 Media and an investor member with Tech Coast Angels.

"Patrick's experience in the large-scale SaaS space is ideally suited to support the next phase of growth for EV Connect," said Jordan Ramer, chief executive officer of EV Connect. "As EV Connect fortifies its high-availability, multi-tenant environment, and rolls out more white-label and platform services, Patrick will add tremendous value in ensuring that our technical foundations continue to be robust and reliable. I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Patrick in the start-up ecosystem over the past seven years, and I am excited about the value his leadership will bring to EV Connect and our customers around the world."

"I was inspired to join EV Connect because of the tremendous opportunities posed by the future of the electric vehicle, and the charging infrastructure challenges EV Connect is solving with smart platforms," said Patrick Macdonald-King, chief operating officer of EV Connect. "The partnerships EV Connect has built in the EV charging ecosystem are impressive, the pace of the company's growth is outstanding, and I intend to use my experience with scaling SaaS companies, and building world-class software organizations, to take our operation to new heights."

In 2019 EV Connect has announced the launch of its Charge Station Certification Program for EV charging station manufacturers, a charge station data collaboration with General Motors , as well as charge station management agreements with Australia's Evie and Detroit's DTE Energy.

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. From the world's largest enterprises to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities, they all leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and on LinkedIn and Facebook .

