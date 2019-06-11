EV Group Brings Nanoimprint Lithography to Full-Scale Production with the First Fully Integrated 300-mm Nanoimprint Lithography Track System

The HERCULES NIL 300 mm supports the production of a variety of devices and applications, including optical devices for augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets, 3D sensors, bio-medical devices, nanophotonics and plasmonics. Demonstrations of the new HERCULES NIL 300 mm system are now available at EVG's NILPhotonics ® Competence Center at its headquarters. EVG has already received multiple orders for the new system.

Fulfilling the potential of nanoimprint lithography

NIL has proven to be a highly efficient method to fabricate micro- and nanopatterns on large areas, to replicate complex structures and to directly pattern functional layers for a wide range of structure sizes and shapes. As a result, NIL is increasingly becoming a key enabling technology to support the production of new devices and applications across a wide range of markets, particularly in photonics and biotechnology. As demand for NIL-enabled devices and applications continues to grow, NIL solutions must be capable of scaling up to higher levels of productivity while maintaining low cost of ownership. EVG's SmartNIL technology is the result of years of research, development and field experience to address nanopatterning requirements that cannot be supported by conventional lithography, and has been field proven to be easily scalable from die-level sample sizes all the way up to large-area substrates.

According to Paul Lindner, executive technology director at EV Group, "EVG's SmartNIL technology is the most advanced NIL process available on the market today, and the HERCULES NIL 300 mm represents a major leap forward in bringing SmartNIL to high-volume, wafer-level manufacturing. The platform has literally been built from the ground up for high productivity and to provide customers with a high degree of flexibility to support their evolving production needs. For more than 20 years, EV Group has pioneered NIL technology, and today we have the dominant market share worldwide. We work in close collaboration with our customers to ensure their success in implementing NIL in their manufacturing strategy and to provide them with the best possible solution to meet their needs. An example of this is our NILPhotonics Competence Center, which reduces the entry barrier for nanoimprinting and gives easy access to a world class infrastructure and nanoimprint experts."

Key attributes of the HERCULES NIL 300 mm include:

Fully automated UV-NIL imprinting and low-force detachment

Processing substrates up to 300 mm in diameter

Fully modular platform that can accommodate up to eight swappable process modules (imprinting and pre-processing), for higher tool productivity

200-mm/300-mm bridge-tool capability, providing greater flexibility and longer tool lifetime

Full-area imprint coverage, which avoids pattern stitching errors associated with step-and-repeat lithography systems due to limited field size

Volume manufacturing of structures down to 40 nm and smaller

Supports a wide range of structure sizes and shapes, including 3D

Can be used on high-topography (rough) surfaces

Ability to replicate multiple-use soft stamps to extend the lifetime of master imprint templates

Equipment Front-end Module with up to four load ports (300-mm FOUPs/200-mm open cassettes) for continuous operation

For more information on EVG's UV-NIL / SmartNIL systems including the new HERCULES NIL 300 mm, please visit https://www.evgroup.com/products/nanoimprint-lithography/uv-nil-smartnil/

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

