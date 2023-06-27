EV GROUP SCORES BIG WITH ELEVENTH CONSECUTIVE TRIPLE CROWN WIN IN TechInsights 2023 CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY

EVG achieves its highest rankings ever with 5 Star ratings across all applicable award categories; continues winning streak with 21st consecutive year listed among "THE BEST" suppliers

ST. FLORIAN, Austria, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology, and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has once again been voted by customers as one of the 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment and one of the 2023 THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment in the 2023 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey, increasing its score in both award segments compared to last year's listings as well as earning a 5 Star rating in both segments for the second time in a row. EVG also received a RANKED 1st in Specialty Fab Equipment award again this year, marking the 11th year in a row that it has received all three customer satisfaction awards.

The 10 BEST, THE BEST, and RANKED 1st awards from the TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey provide special recognition to suppliers that are rated highest by their customers.

Across the survey, EVG achieved its highest rankings ever, moving up to second place and receiving

5 Star ratings across all applicable award categories besides the RANKED 1st in Specialty Fab Equipment category. Among these, EVG was once again recognized as one of THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Foundation Chip Makers—a category defined as those companies whose spending provides the foundation of wafer fab equipment development and infrastructure in the global semiconductor industry, and which include several of the top semiconductor sales leaders including foundries. In addition, for the seventh year in a row, EVG was recognized as one of THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers—achieving a 5 Star rating in this category for the third time in a row.

A white paper detailing EVG's survey results issued by TechInsights is available at: https://bit.ly/evgtechinsights23.

According to TechInsights, EVG earned its highest 10 BEST rating ever this year, with customers rating the company best at partnering, trust in supplier, recommended supplier and technical leadership. 2023 marks the 21st consecutive year that EVG has been listed among THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment, as well as the 11th consecutive year EVG has achieved the number one spot as the highest ranked wafer bonder supplier.

According to G. Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights, "EV Group is known for delivering superior process expertise to its global customer and partner base. Its decades of experience and a willingness to invest in unique innovations have earned customers' trust in EVG's ability to meet their needs. Demonstrating this, customers awarded EVG higher ratings for the sixth consecutive year in TechInsights' Customer Satisfaction Survey. This year, they gave EVG high marks across the board, with outstanding results for partnering, trust, technical leadership, and product performance. Customers noted EVG's strong professional support during setup, as well as for excellent quality of engineering service."

"We are grateful and humbled by the continued recognition that we receive from our customers in the annual TechInsights Customer Satisfaction survey," stated Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director at EV Group. "Our Triple-i philosophy of invent-innovate-implement is at the core of what we do for our customers, which is being the first in exploring new techniques and serving next-generation applications of micro- and nanofabrication technologies that enable our customers to successfully commercialize their new product ideas."

EV GROUP EARNS 11TH TRIPLE CROWN WIN IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY

EVG offers a complete portfolio of wafer-level manufacturing solutions for a wide variety of micro- and nanotechnology applications and products, addressing established as well as emerging markets. The company's field-proven equipment, combined with EVG's superior process expertise and development support, enable its global customer base to stay one step ahead of the competition.

About the 2023 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey

TechInsights received feedback from more than 60% of the chip market and 66% of subsystems customers for this year's survey. The survey spans 2 ½ months and covers five languages. Worldwide participants were asked to rate equipment suppliers among fourteen categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. 1,859 surveys were returned, resulting in 25,489 total responses. The TechInsights annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback for suppliers of: semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The 10 BEST and THE BEST awards provide special recognition to suppliers that are rated highest by their customers.

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

SOURCE EV Group