EV Group Unveils Next-Generation EVG®120 Resist Processing System for High-Volume Manufacturing

ST. FLORIAN, Austria, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Group (EVG), a leading provider of innovative process solutions and expertise serving leading-edge and future semiconductor designs and chip integration schemes, today unveiled the next-generation EVG®120 automated resist processing system — a major update to one of the company's leading coater/developer platforms. Incorporating a new compact architecture, breakthrough capabilities, and design enhancements leveraged from the widely adopted EVG®150 system, the new EVG120 delivers significantly higher throughput, greater flexibility, and improved process control compared to the previous generation. It does all this in a smaller footprint optimized for customers with a high mix of products and resist processes that demand maximum flexibility.

The next-generation EVG®120 automated resist processing system from EV Group provides significantly higher throughput, greater flexibility, and improved process control compared to the previous generation, all in an ultra-compact platform. Source: EV Group

Ideal for advanced packaging, MEMS, image sensors, photonics, power devices, wafer probe cards, and other fast-growing application areas, the next-generation EVG120 supports spin coating, spray coating and developing of photoresist materials used in photolithography. It accommodates a wide range of substrate types and sizes (from 2 inches up to 200 mm), and supports a variety of resist materials, including thin, thick, positive tone and negative tone, dielectric materials such as PI and PBO, as well as black/color/IR resists for specialty applications.

EVG executives will discuss the next-generation EVG120 platform and other innovative lithography process solutions at the SPIE Advanced Lithography and Patterning (SPIE-AL+P) Conference, taking place next week (February 22-26) in San Jose, Calif.

New Platform, Expanded Capabilities

The EVG120 has been redesigned around a compact 200-mm platform that integrates up to two wet processing modules and 14 bake/chill plates — a 40-percent increase in capacity over the previous-generation platform. The system's footprint has also been reduced by more than 20 percent, while design improvements enable easier access for tool maintenance and flexible modular configuration.

The system also introduces multiple new capabilities not available on earlier generations, including:

Wafer Edge Exposure (WEE) – enables selective edge exposure for improved edge accuracy and uniformity

– enables selective edge exposure for improved edge accuracy and uniformity In-situ Resist Thickness Measurement – enables real-time process monitoring for improved yield and process control (measurement range: 50 nm to 50 micron)

– enables real-time process monitoring for improved yield and process control (measurement range: 50 nm to 50 micron) Enhanced High-Viscosity Dispense System – high-pressure dispensing with closed-loop feedback provides precision coating performance on thick photoresists

– high-pressure dispensing with closed-loop feedback provides precision coating performance on thick photoresists Support for SMIF Loadports – enables cleaner and more efficient material handling

– enables cleaner and more efficient material handling Stand-by Mode – reduces energy consumption during idle periods; supports SEMI E167 compliance

These additions build upon EVG's proven coating technologies such as its innovative CoverSpin™ bowl design, which provides superior uniformity and reduces material consumption, and its proprietary OmniSpray® conformal spray coating technology, which provides optimal coating of surfaces with severe topographies and fragile substrates.

"The next-generation EVG120 platform leverages EV Group's decades of experience in photoresist and lithography processing to support the rapidly diversifying needs of our customers from R&D through volume production," stated Dr. Thomas Glinsner, corporate technology director at EV Group. "With new capabilities such as in-situ metrology and wafer edge exposure, as well as features inherited from our EVG150 platform, the EVG120 delivers an unmatched combination of coating and developing performance, throughput, flexibility and cost of ownership in a compact, production-ready platform."

See EVG at SPIE Advanced Lithography

Attendees at SPIE-AL+P interested in learning more about the next-generation EVG120 platform and other innovative lithography process solutions from EVG, are invited to visit EVG at Booth #616 on February 24-25 in the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. In addition, EVG is participating in the technical program this year with the following papers:

"High aspect ratio copper pillar structures enabled by digital lithography patterning of thick resists for AI and HPC device packages" (Wed., Feb. 25, 8:10-8:40am, Room 211B) – presented by Dr. Ksenija Varga, Business Development Manager, EV Group; co-authored with JSR Micro and TECHNIC France

(Wed., Feb. 25, 8:10-8:40am, Room 211B) – presented by Dr. Ksenija Varga, Business Development Manager, EV Group; co-authored with JSR Micro and TECHNIC France "Lithography digitalization in semiconductor technologies through advanced software development of high-throughput maskless exposure" (Thu., Feb. 26, 8:00-8:20am, Room 211B) – presented by Alois Malzer, Product Manager, EV Group

(Thu., Feb. 26, 8:00-8:20am, Room 211B) – presented by Alois Malzer, Product Manager, EV Group " Ultrasonic spray coating combined with maskless lithography for advanced wafer singulation with complex bump geometries " (Thu., Feb. 26, 9:20-9:40am, Room 210C) – presented by Johanna Rimböck, Scientist, EV Group

(Thu., Feb. 26, 9:20-9:40am, Room 210C) – presented by Johanna Rimböck, Scientist, EV Group "Exploration and mitigation of local wafer deformations resulting from direct wafer-to-wafer bonding" (Wed., Feb. 25, 5:10-5:30pm, Room 211B) – co-authored with ASML and CEA-Leti

Product Availability

EVG is now accepting orders for the next-generation EVG120 system. Demonstrations are available at EVG's corporate headquarters. For more information, please visit https://www.evgroup.com/products/lithography/resist-processing-systems/evg120.

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) provides innovative process solutions and expertise that serve leading-edge and future semiconductor designs and chip integration schemes. The company's vision of being the first in exploring new techniques and supporting next-generation applications of micro- and nanofabrication technologies enables customers to successfully commercialize new product ideas. EVG's high-volume-manufacturing-ready products, which include wafer bonding, lithography, thin-wafer processing and metrology equipment, enable advances in semiconductor front-end scaling, 3D integration and advanced packaging, as well as in other electronics and photonics applications. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

