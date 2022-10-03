EV Mobility & Proper Hotels Announce Electric Vehicle Rentals at Santa Monica Proper, DTLA Proper, and Austin Proper

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC., a leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform and Proper Hotels, the leading Los Angeles-based luxury lifestyle hospitality brand, announced an agreement to roll out on-demand EVs across three Proper Hotels in Santa Monica, Downtown Los Angeles, and Austin, TX.

"We are excited to partner with Proper Hotels — together, we share the belief that offering Electric Vehicles to guests is a perfect pairing of both world-class service and future-thinking guest amenities," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility.

Austin Proper Valet

EV Mobility will deploy 2022 Tesla Model 3s to three Proper Hotels locations across the country, with plans to expand as new properties open. Hotel guests may rent cars either hourly or daily, with reservations booked through the EV Mobility app.

"Proper strives to create and deliver unique amenities and services that elevate the guest experience and reinforce our commitment to sustainability," said Brad Korzen, Proper Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to our relationship with EV Mobility as they continue to roll out nationwide."

About Proper Hospitality:

Proper Hospitality designs, brands, and operates high-end lifestyle hospitality experiences under the Proper, Hotel June and The Collective brands. Each property is a distinct reflection of the vibrant community surrounding it, while sharing a common belief in uncommon luxury, convenience of location, and world-class amenities provided by locally vetted innovators in art, food & beverage, fashion, music, technology and wellness. Led by the visionaries behind The Kor Group, the company currently manages Proper branded hotels in Santa Monica, Downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Hotel June in West Los Angeles and Malibu, and The Collective, a curation of design-driven independent hotels including Avalon Hotels in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs, Venice V Hotel in Venice Beach and The Culver Hotel in Culver City.

For more information and to discover the latest on anticipated openings, please visit www.properhotel.com

About EV Mobility:

EV Mobility is the leading all Electric Vehicle car-sharing platform, providing Electric Vehicles on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access Electric Vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission Electric Vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities.

Evmobility.com

SOURCE EV Mobility