EV+ Partners with CBRE to Expand EV Charging Network

Companies are focused on properties where electric vehicle drivers most often want to charge: multifamily complexes, hotels, hospitals and healthcare-related facilities

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV+, a provider of on-site, electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions, today announced a preferred partner agreement with CBRE to deploy electric vehicle charging systems at 10,000 U.S. commercial properties over the next five years.

The companies are focused on EV-enabling real estate where drivers most need charging stations --multifamily complexes, hotels and healthcare-related facilities, all of which have been critically underserved to date. Turnkey EV+ charging stations will be installed ready to operate, with no ongoing responsibilities for property owners.

"Of primary concern to EV drivers these days is convenient access to reliable charging stations at locations where they spend time – and this partnership is focused on filling that need," said Jim Hurless, Global Head of Real Estate for CBRE EV Solutions. "Expanding the charging network with EV+ in this manner will help to spur more EV adoption as well as provide property owners with a coveted amenity to serve their customers."

EV+ offers property owners end-to-end charging infrastructure solutions, complete with an integrated hardware, software and networking system designed for durability and ease of use. The company aims to simplify EV charging for property owners, helping them to achieve their sustainability goals and offer an increasingly important service amenity for minimal effort.

CBRE, a global commercial real estate services company, will provide EV+ with site acquisition, grant and incentives work, project management, installation and ongoing operation and maintenance of the charging stations.

"Partnering with CBRE enables us to significantly expand our reach and impact in essential real estate markets," EV+ Chief Executive, Joe Schottland said. "Our goal is to establish electric vehicle charging capacity where it is most required and desired – properties where drivers spend considerable time, such as apartments, hotels and healthcare facilities. This alignment with CBRE enhances our ability to deliver convenient, efficient, durable EV charging solutions on a national scale."

About EV+

EV+ was built by experts in the commercial real estate, infrastructure, and transportation industries, bringing together over 50 years of combined experience. That expertise comes together to create a unique, outsourced solution set that relieves property owners of the burden of EV-enablement and accelerates the migration to an electrified future. The EV+ mission is to simplify the delivery of profitable charging solutions for owners and developers, and ensure their tenants and guests have dependable and enjoyable charging experiences.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

