EV Recruitment New McSpirit Brand

EV Recruitment, formerly known as McSpirit Search, has been recruiting within the EV markets for the last few years. The public perception of the growing EV market is limited to the OEMs, like Tesla or Rivian. EV Recruitment focuses on electrifying the teams of the hundreds of companies driving innovations within the electric vehicle and charging networks, including EVSE, battery technology, power electronics, semiconductors, turnkey solutions, software, energy storage, and components.

"To best serve this evolving market, we have built a mission-driven team of recruiters with industry experience, engineering backgrounds, and a passion for innovation." says McSpirit.

Society's clean-energy transition is one of mankind's biggest challenges and requires a new innovative approach to deliver successfully. EV Recruitment is proud to be founded and based in Philadelphia, whose rich history dates back to Benjamin Franklin's early experiments, which led to him coining the word battery. That same spirit of ingenuity and invention guides the new brand's mission to nurture candidate success, build lasting relationships, and bridge partnerships from various sectors of the EV space.

As part of this new and exciting launch, EV Recruitment invites its partners, clients, candidates, and other interested parties to join us for the new website launch on March 3, 2024at http://www.evrecruitment.com.

SOURCE EV Recruitment LLC