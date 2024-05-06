EV Safe Charge Becomes Portfolio Company of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator

Startup, with its Mobile EV Charger Robot ZiGGY, Continues to Win Funding and Support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Safe Charge was chosen to join Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, which includes funding to help advance the development of ZiGGY, the company's autonomous, mobile EV-charging robot. ZiGGY is the first and only such innovation in the charging industry, is AI-enabled and includes high-definition screens for communications and advertising. The EnergyTech Accelerator, powered by Alabama Power and located in the heart of Birmingham, Ala., is part of a global program led by Techstars, an institutional investor providing investment, access to capital, mentorship and other support for the approximately 1% of startup applicants accepted into the program.

"We are thrilled that EV Safe Charge was chosen by the prestigious Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator," said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder and CEO of EV Safe Charge. "The program's outstanding people and resources are already enabling us to make great strides for the manufacturing and launch of ZiGGY, our newest charging technology. The Birmingham ecosystem offers highly qualified engineering and manufacturing capabilities at extremely competitive pricing to support our growth."

EV Safe Charge is a leading provider of flexible electric vehicle charging technology, offering end-to-end charging solutions to support the demands of the rapidly growing EV market. Last year it previewed ZiGGY, its mobile charging robot, a major breakthrough in EV charging because it allows facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, hotels, fleet operators, airports and property owners to overcome the significant limitations of stationary EV chargers with a safe and affordable solution.

Matthew Jaeh, Managing Director of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, said, "We selected EV Safe Charge as a portfolio company because of its disruptive ZiGGY technology and tenacious, experienced founder & CEO Caradoc Ehrenhalt. The company's mobile robotic EV charger brings a groundbreaking solution to the EV charging world that addresses range anxiety, one of the barriers to mass EV adoption. Our Birmingham innovation hub offers cost-effective manufacturing, energy tech mentors and highly skilled professionals that will undoubtedly help EV Safe Charge to unleash its full potential. The company is well on its way to big accomplishments in clean tech."

"Because ZiGGY will provide cost-effective, on-demand charging without the need for costly electrical infrastructure, customers around the world are writing letters of intent and requesting demonstrations and pilot programs," added Ehrenhalt. "We are soon beginning a pilot program as a result of winning a global flexible EV charging competition held by the City of Barcelona, Spain – the first municipal pilot of a mobile, robotic EV charger. This past summer, we had a successful ZiGGY demonstration project at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. We are learning from the seasoned Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator mentors and introduced ZiGGY to the Techstars network."

"As EV adoption grows, so does the need for EV charging. Parking operators need to meet the growing demand for EVs to charge easily and the ZiGGY game-changing solution meets these needs perfectly." Ehrenhalt continued, "ZiGGY can play a unique role in addressing the demand for simple and highly accessible EV charging, based on its interoperability with all charging systems and its ability to provide charging where infrastructure is lacking and to reach every car in a parking lot, not just a few dedicated spaces."

About EV Safe Charge

EV Safe Charge is a leading provider and innovator of flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging technology. The company, funded by angel investors, created the first comprehensive mobile rental charging solution for the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE, and is meeting the mobile charging needs for major OEMs, events and temporary venues. A BRITE Energy Innovators portfolio company, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator cohort member, and Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator Portfolio Company, EV Safe Charge recently previewed and demonstrated ZiGGY, its advanced AI-enabled robotic technology solution to further meet mobile charging needs. EV Safe Charge is committed to creating a more sustainable and convenient electric future. For more information, visit our Website and follow us on X and LinkedIn. Charging Toward a Greener Future®

A short ZiGGY video can be seen here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvyQwPzUNp0 - and one created by the World Economic Forum can be seen here - https://www.weforum.org/videos/ziggy-the-ev-charging-robot-on-wheels

About Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders and their teams connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporate partners who will help their companies grow. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs help founders do more faster and Techstars Startup Programs inspire, educate and connect entrepreneurs. Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships helps brands supercharge growth by accelerating innovation and cultural transformation. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,400 companies with a market cap of $15.9 Billion. www.techstars.com

