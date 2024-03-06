EV Safety Inc Secures Pre-Seed Finance Round From Former SpaceX Director

Company Holds IP on EV Fire Fighting Equipment for Commercial Real Estate, Charging Stations and Auto Dealerships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the growth of EV sales continues upward, Firefighters, Governments and property owners around the world are seeking the safest methods of containing and extinguishing lithium ion battery fires. EV Safety Inc provides NFPA 701 standard compliant EV Fire Blankets, as well as their exclusive products such as automotive service bay EV Fire Curtains and Thermal Parking Fire Barriers for indoor parking facilities, Auto Dealerships and charging stations.

"I have worked extensively with LiIon cells and batteries throughout my career, including building ruggedized batteries for SpaceX launch vehicles and spacecraft. LiIon products present unique safety challenges due to their high energy density and the risk of thermal runaway reactions." says Board Member and investor Leon Parkhouse, "EV Safety Inc's solutions aim to provide first responders the tools required to rapidly get an EV fire scene under control with as little toxic remediation as possible."

Current firefighting methods of pouring tens of thousands of gallons of clean water on an EV battery fire are proving dangerous for firefighters and prohibitively expensive, creating a Hazmat situation requiring extensive cleanup.

"Leon is a brilliant engineer and valuable advisor to our company," said Bruno Lucarelli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "His investment provides us with the resources to launch the premiere line of EV Fire Fighting and protective apparatus that are quickly becoming critical to avoiding catastrophic damage by potential lithium ion fires that burn at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. There are over 26,000,000 EVs on the road worldwide and their numbers are growing. Governments are now passing regulations to protect their citizens and first responders from the worst effects of lithium ion battery fires, and we are here to serve their needs." Lucarelli is a former eBay Motors Director and has held management positions at COX Automotive and Edmunds.com.

About EV Safety Inc

EV Safety Inc is a Minority, Woman Owned Enterprise, founded by former Dun & Bradstreet Executive Rachelle Lucarelli. Based in Broward County, FL, you can see their EV fire safety equipment at www.evsafetyproducts.com

