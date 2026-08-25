EVA Air Collaborates with AIT Worldwide Logistics, Microsoft and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation to Deliver 15,000 Metric Tons of Scope 3 Emissions Reductions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics (AIT) to jointly advance EVA Air's Green Transportation Program over the next two years. In the first year of the collaboration, EVA Air will provide approximately 15,000 metric tons of CO₂e in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) environmental attributes to Microsoft, helping reduce the Scope 3 emissions associated with air transportation of its cloud infrastructure equipment. Microsoft and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (FPCC) also attended the signing ceremony, demonstrating a shared goal across the aviation, energy, logistics and technology sectors to accelerate lower-carbon air transportation.

In order to achieve net-zero aviation, it requires a commitment across the entire value chain – from airlines and fuel suppliers to logistics providers and corporate customers.

The flights supporting this collaboration will depart from Taiwan using SAF supplied by FPCC. Produced from used cooking oil (UCO), the fuel has been certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for both its feedstock and production process. Compared with conventional jet fuel, it delivers approximately 80% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. The associated SAF environmental attributes will be issued and retired through the ISCC Credit Transfer System (CTS), an internationally recognized registry for tracking sustainability attributes, enabling Microsoft to account for the resulting Scope 3 emissions reductions associated with air freight transportation.

In 2020, Microsoft committed to becoming carbon negative by 2030. To support this ambition, the company has continued to invest in SAF and other innovative solutions to reduce emissions across its value chain. This collaboration demonstrates how these investments and corporate demand can help accelerate SAF adoption while supporting the growth of Taiwan's domestic SAF market and a broader low-carbon aviation ecosystem.

As global demand for lower-carbon supply chains and sustainable transportation continues to grow, EVA Air has been actively expanding its SAF strategy. Since 2025, the airline has regularly incorporated SAF into flights departing from Asia, Europe and North America, while also signing a five-year SAF procurement agreement with FPCC. Through its Green Transportation Program, EVA Air helps corporate customers and freight forwarders better understand the carbon footprint of air transportation while supporting their Scope 3 decarbonization goals through SAF environmental attributes. Together with AIT, Microsoft and FPCC, EVA Air aims to establish a scalable and repeatable collaboration model that encourages broader corporate participation, expands SAF adoption and accelerates aviation's transition toward net zero.

"Achieving net-zero aviation requires collaboration across the entire value chain—from airlines and fuel suppliers to logistics providers and corporate customers," said Clay Sun, President of EVA Air. "This collaboration demonstrates that when customer demand is aligned with industry resources, it can accelerate the development of the SAF market. We look forward to working with more partners to make lower-carbon air transportation the new standard for global supply chains."

"Every year, our teams are shipping large volumes of sensitive, high-value air cargo from Taiwan. EVA Air has been the partner of choice to support our exponential growth in the region and our trust in their executive leadership is rooted in decades-long relationships," AIT's Chief Strategy Officer, Greg Weigel, said, "By demonstrating the benefits of this collaboration with Microsoft, a strategically important customer; EVA Air, one of our core carriers; and FPCC, a local SAF producer, we hope to influence the market and inspire similar collaborations between airlines, producers, forwarders and customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

The MOU was signed by Jason Liu, Chief Sustainability Officer of EVA Air, and Greg Weigel, Chief Strategy Officer of AIT Worldwide Logistics. The signing was witnessed by Shu-Ping Ho, Director General of Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration; Eric Crowley, Commercial Section Deputy Chief at the American Institute in Taiwan; Clay Sun, President of EVA Air; Keh-Yen Lin, President of Formosa Petrochemical Corporation; Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President, Global Operations of AIT Worldwide Logistics; and Vincent Shih, General Manager of Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs for Microsoft Taiwan. Together, the four organizations represent an integrated SAF value chain spanning aviation, fuel production, logistics and corporate customers, further advancing supply chain decarbonization and the aviation industry's low-carbon transition.

EVA Air continues to strengthen its sustainability governance and disclosure practices. Since 2021, the airline has participated in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and has been included in The Sustainability Yearbook for five consecutive years. In May 2026, EVA Air also became the only Taiwanese airline selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index (DJBIC Emerging Markets Index).

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBIC) are among the world's leading sustainability benchmarks, evaluating companies across environmental, social, governance and economic dimensions based on the S&P Global CSA. This recognition reflects EVA Air's continued progress in sustainability governance and decarbonization. Looking ahead, EVA Air will continue expanding the use of SAF, improving operational efficiency, and working closely with suppliers, corporate customers and global partners to accelerate the transition toward net-zero aviation and create long-term value through sustainable growth.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. EVA Air continues to expand its global network with new routes and service enhancements, including the launch of service to Washington, D.C. (Dulles) on June 26, 2026. Travelers can learn more about EVA, view flight schedules, and book tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation