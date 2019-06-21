EVA Air Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air today celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing [NYSE:BA] 787-10 Dreamliner, marking the first of 20 super-efficient 787-10s the carrier plans to use on high-density routes within Asia later this summer. The airline, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, already operates a fleet of four 787-9 Dreamliners.

"The 787 Dreamliner has become the flagship of our fleet and we will leverage the airplane's unrivaled fuel efficiency, reliability and size to operate high-density markets in Asia," said Steve Lin, Chairman of EVA Air. "The 787-10 offers around 15 percent more cabin space and cargo capacity compared to our existing 787-9s and this added capability will allow us to explore new opportunities for future growth in the emerging markets within Asia Pacific. As a five-star airline, we are committed to providing world-class service and products to our customers and these new airplanes will be key to our long-term success."

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced GEnx engines, EVA Air's 787-10 is the largest member of the fuel-efficient and passenger-pleasing Dreamliner family. At 224 feet long (68 meters), EVA Air's 787-10 can serve 342 passengers in a two-class configuration, which is 38 more seats than EVA Air's 787-9 Dreamliner.

"EVA Air is an award-winning carrier and has formed a dynamic long-haul fleet. With their 777-300ERs, 787-9s and now the 787-10, EVA Air will have an incredible widebody family to serve its passengers and grow its international network for many years to come," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. "We are extremely honored that EVA is building their future around the 787 Dreamliner family and I am confident that the passenger-pleasing capabilities of the airplane will contribute immensely to the airline's reputation as a five star airline."

Powered by a suite of new technologies and a revolutionary design, the 787-10 set a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics when it entered commercial service last year. The airplane allows operators to achieve 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous airplanes in its class. The 787 is currently in service with some of the world's leading airlines and has garnered orders and commitments of up to 50 airplanes thus far in 2019.

Boeing Global Service's suite of digital solutions, including Maintenance Performance Toolbox, Airplane Health Management and Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag tools, continue to help EVA Air drive efficiency and improve performance across its fleet of 787 aircraft. As a customer of Boeing's Component Services Program, EVA Air has convenient access to a global support network with high-value rotable parts, components and line-replaceable units.

A member of Star Alliance, EVA Air serves international routes with approximately 565 weekly flights. Onboard the airline's new 787 Dreamliner, passengers can experience EVA Air's new Royal Laurel class seats designed by Designworks, a BMW Group company. At 23 inches wide, the new seats feature privacy panels, full lie-flat capabilities as well as enhanced in-flight entertainment systems. EVA Air also partnered with Teague, to redesign its economy class seats, which are produced by Recaro.

Contact:

Kevin Yoo

International Communications

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+1 206 766 2906

kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

