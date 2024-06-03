EVA AIR, Tourism Authority of Thailand Launch Mother's Day Giveaway Three lucky moms, guests to fly U.S. to Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning EVA Air and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are celebrating Mother's Day in a big way this year, giving away roundtrips to Bangkok and Chiang Mai for three winners, including one guest each.

EVA Air Mother's Day Giveaway , in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) , will commence on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12th, and close on Wednesday, June 12th, offering the public the chance to win a trip to Thailand. The trip of a lifetime for three winners will include roundtrip Premium Economy Class flights on EVA Air from the US to Bangkok for each winner and a guest, including airfare between Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Additionally, winners will be hosted for three-night hotel stays in Bangkok and two-night hotel stays in Chiang Mai. Airport transfers and one-time guided day tours in both cities are included.

"EVA Air is humbled to celebrate our real-life superheroes, our mothers. As we honor mothers from coast-to-coast, we are also doubling down on our commitment to creating opportunities for travelers to make cherished memories each and every time they travel with us," said EVA Executive Vice President and Head of North America Operations Andrew Su. The campaign demonstrates EVA Air's steadfastness in cultivating meaningful and emotion-fused travel experiences, and redefines air travel by approaching each flight as a canvas for deep exploration and for memories that will last a lifetime.

The winners will have the option to select their own travel dates, valid until Tuesday, December 31st, 2024.

EVA AIR Mother's Day Giveaway will begin on May 12, 2024. Travelers can visit the www.evalovesmothers.com to enter the giveaway from Sunday, May 12th - Wednesday, June 12th, 2024.

Winners will be announced Wednesday, June 19th, 2024. Winners must have a valid legal travel documents and must travel at their own expense to the following departure destinations in North America*:

Los Angeles

New York

San Francisco

Chicago

Houston

* All travel will be from one of the above departure cities to Bangkok, Thailand via Taipei,Taiwan

ABOUT EVA AIR

EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and one of only 10 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. Travelers responding to SKYTRAX's global survey voted EVA number one for the "World's Cleanest Aircraft Cabins" and "Best Economy Class Airline Catering." TripAdvisor recognized it among the "Top 10 Airlines – World" and awarded it top spots in four more categories in its annual Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines. Travel + Leisure and Conde' Nast Traveler readers also voted EVA Air among the top 10 Best International Airlines. The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedule, book and buy tickets at www.evaair.com .

