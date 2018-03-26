EVA Brings Hello Kitty Jet into Three-Flight/Day LA Schedule

Kitty, Sanrio friends join hands to invite travel fun and new friendships

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air is adding its popular Hello Kitty Hand-in-Hand Jet into its Los Angeles schedule on Tuesday (March 27, 2018). It is using the specially painted plane on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for three of the 21 nonstop flights it operates between Los Angeles and Taipei, Taiwan every week. Travelers can learn more about EVA and its Hello Kitty and Sanrio Family jets at http://www.evakitty.com/en/index.html and book flights through travel agents, the airline's reservations hotline or at www.evaair.com.

EVA Air is flying its Hello Kitty Hand-in-Hand Jet from Los Angeles to Taipei on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airline created seven specially painted planes to make flying fun.

From nose to tail of the colorful Boeing 777-300ER, Hello Kitty and Sanrio friends of different colors, shapes and sizes join hands and invite fun and friendship. Among the 19 Sanrio Family characters linking hands with Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel are My Melody, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, Pompom Purin and Bad Badtz-Maru.

EVA BR005 departs Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at 11:55 am and gets into Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) at 5:05 pm the next day. Return flight BR006 leaves TPE at 10:10 am and arrives in LAX at 6:50 am. The specially painted Boeing 777-300ER is configured in three cabins, Royal Laurel Class business, Premium Economy and Economy. Flight time from LAX to TPE is 14 hrs. and 10 mins. From TPE to LAX, it's 11 hrs. and 40 mins.

The fun of flying on EVA's Hello Kitty and Sanrio Family Jets begins at airport check-in with special boarding passes and baggage stickers. Onboard, cabin crews wear Hello Kitty Jet aprons and passengers use themed service items, including headrest covers, pillows, tissue, hand cream, soap, napkins, paper cups, utensils and snacks.

EVA flies seven of the specially painted planes on routes within Asia, in addition to long-haul service to Chicago and Los Angeles. Its other Hello Kitty planes are the Shining Star, Joyful Dream, Celebration Flight and Friendship Bows. Its Sanrio Family aircraft are the gudetama Comfort Flight and Bad Badtz-Maru Travel Fun planes.

About EVA Air

EVA Air, a Star Alliance member and one of 10 Skytrax-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide, was established in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 70 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to more than 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. With just one easy stop in Taipei, travelers from North America can connect to every major city in Asia, including 17 destinations in China. Travelers can learn more about EVA and book, buy and reserve seats on all flights at www.evaair.com.

