Eva Longoria Announced as InMode Global Brand Ambassador

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. ( Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, proudly unveils their Global Brand Ambassador, award-winning actress, director, and producer Eva Longoria.

Over the last 20 years, Eva Longoria has made her mark as an actress, producer, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mom. Celebrated for her beloved role on Desperate Housewives and critically acclaimed for her directorial roles in her documentary La Guerra Civil and the upcoming highly anticipated feature film Flamin' Hot, Longoria continues to be one of the most significant trailblazers in entertainment for women and the Latinx community.

The campaign with InMode aims to highlight Longoria's journey and how the company's suite of treatments provides solutions to make her feel her personal best. After giving birth to her son, Longoria began using InMode technologies to help achieve natural, sculpted results. She continues to use InMode's Morpheus8 Body and EvolveX Transform for skin remodeling, toning, and maintenance.

"I am looking forward to telling my story around my post-delivery body as InMode's Global Ambassador," says Longoria. "I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body, however following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn't address through my regular routine and diet. I turned to InMode's EvolveX Transform and Morpheus8 Body treatments to address those concerns, and I love the results."

EvolveX Transform is a hands-free, non-invasive total body treatment used to transform skin, treat fat, and tone muscles. Morpheus8 Body is a safe and effective, minimally invasive technology for subdermal remodeling, targeting the deeper layers of the skin to boost collagen.

"InMode is thrilled to partner with Eva Longoria. Eva's personal and genuine experience with InMode technologies makes her the perfect person to share her story worldwide," said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

