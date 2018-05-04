Eva Longoria Is Keynote Speaker During Global Gift Foundation USA's Women's Empowerment Luncheon & Speakers Panel

Eva Longoria Bastón, actress, producer and philanthropist, will serve as Honorary Chair and Keynote Speaker for this inspirational afternoon featuring panelists Patty Rodriguez - Senior Radio Producer of On Air with Ryan Seacrest; Brooke Burke - Actress, Influencer, Podcaster and Operation Smile Ambassador; Emiliana Guereca - Founder Women's March LA Foundation and Janice Freeman, recent THE VOICE contestant who will be a featured performer during the luncheon. The event's Host and Moderator will be Los Angeles native Yarel Ramos, also known as Univision's Journalist on Edicion Digital and Humanitarian. The event topics and theme include acknowledging women who understand the power of using their voice to make a change; Ways to empower women to impact their communities and the world; Sexism and Gender Bias - How can we change the culture? What conditions exist that still hold many women back; creating both work and family balance and more.

Global Gift Foundation USA's vision will be to INSPIRE, UNITE, EDUCATE, MOTIVATE women from different backgrounds, professional fields and age groups in an effort to celebrate each other's GROWTH & SUCCESSES. The WE series of motivational events started in Los Angeles in 2016 and featured Actress and Philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete; Model and Author Heidi Balvanera; successful Entrepreneur and Activist Kathryn Schotthoefer; Choreographer Robin Antin; Model and Influencer Kristen Bellamy as well as Moderator Kristina Guerrero. In 2017 the event took place in San Francisco and featured Eva Longoria Bastón; successful Entrepreneur and Thought Leader Gerrard Adams; Homeaway Global Director of Talent Acquisition Marisela Rylander; Chief Technology Community Officer at the Kapor Center for Social Impact Lili Gagnas; as well as Host / Moderator News Anchor Telemundo Blanca Garza plus Special Guest Actress Victoria Vida. These events are not only a powerful tool in support of the UN's Women's Empowerment Principles, the goal is to raise funds to support initiatives including scholarship programs for women and girls to be on equal footing with their male counterparts.

"Eva's recent #TimesUp statement perfectly sets the tone for our Women's Empowerment events," says Alina Peralta, Founder of Global Gift Foundation USA. "I recall her saying that 'it's not a moment, it's a movement.' That is exactly how we feel about the importance of creating events like our Women's Empowerment Luncheon and Speakers Panel. We want to develop a positive and inspiring movement that will create substantial change. We hope guests walk away feeling capable of lifting their voice and speaking their truths."

Everyone, male and female are invited to attend this philanthropic afternoon featuring red carpet arrivals, an hors d'oeuvres and cocktail reception, a three-course lunch prepared by Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, raffle prizes, and a live performance.

The Global Gift Foundation USA seeks to create a positive impact on women, children and families that live in a current situation of need. This special event will raise funds and awareness towards building scholarships for young girls in need of pursuing and completing their education.

The Eva Longoria Foundation's vision is to empower Latinas to reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship. The Eva Longoria Foundation's programs help Latinas excel in school and attend college. Additionally, they provide Latina entrepreneurs with career training, mentorship, capital and opportunity. By investing in Latinas, their hope is to build a stronger future for our country."

Ticket options for the Women's Empowerment Luncheon & Speakers Panel are $250 each. Sponsorship packages are also available.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting: www.globalgiftfoundationusa.org/events

The charity key event sponsors include CYBEX – a leader in child safety and innovative lifestyle and fashion brand, Haute Living, Global Gift Foundation USA's official media partner. In addition, raffle prizes are provided by Black Orchid Jewelry, beGlammed, Proexits to name a few.

About Global Gift Foundation USA

Global Gift Foundation USA is a philanthropic nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization whose main objective is to create a positive impact in women, children and families that live in a situation of need. Founded in 2013, Global Gift Foundation USA focuses on the areas of greatest need and where a significant impact can be made. The organization's goal is to raise funds and grant proceeds to fiscally responsible foundations that share the same objective and vision as well as fund Global Gift Foundation USA's projects leaving a lasting legacy of change. For more information, please visit http://www.globalgiftfoundationusa.org/.

About Eva Longoria Foundation

Our vision is to empower Latinas to reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship. The Eva Longoria Foundation's programs help Latinas excel in school and attend college. Additionally, we provide Latina entrepreneurs with career training, mentorship, capital and opportunity. By investing in Latinas, we hope to build a stronger future for our country.

ABOUT YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

Founded by John Kunkel in 2011, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is founded on the premise of farm fresh ingredients, culinary driven southern cuisine, culture and hospitality. Yardbird has received multiple accolades including a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant, the South's Best Fried Chicken by Southern Living, one of America's Best Bourbon Bars by the Bourbon Review, Best New Restaurant by Bon Appétit and Restaurant Hospitality Magazine's "Coolest Multi-Concept Companies in the Land." Yardbird Southern Table & Bar hails in destinations including Miami, Las Vegas, Singapore and its newest location, Los Angeles with plans to expand while maintaining its well known, local roots. For more information, please visit: www.runchickenrun.com, Twitter(@YBSouthern) Instagram (@YBSouthern) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/YBSouthern) #SouthernWays.

