Eva Medtec, Inc. launches the Neuroglide™ Pain Relief and Recovery system with early release of 250 units for online purchase

The Neuroglide Back/Neck Pad is the first of a system of automated therapy devices that provide effective, convenient, and sustainable pain management solutions for people living with chronic pain, who need to relax, relieve and recover.

The technology is designed to emulate a therapeutic modality called manual lymphatic drainage (MLD). MLD triggers the body's parasympathetic nervous system, activating powerful natural relaxation and pain relief pathways.

Neuroglide's patented system includes a Controller Unit, disruptive new valve module technology, and unique inflatable air channels which have been precisely engineered to deliver the proven benefits of MLD therapy in the comfort of one's home, relieving pain without the need for pharmaceuticals or expensive in-person sessions while offering improved recovery and performance, relaxation, and stress relief.

Eva Medtec founder/CEO and Neuroglide inventor, Irene Waldridge, previously founded Tactile Medical, where she held four patents as the inventor of the Flexitouch® System for the treatment of lymphedema and venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical is currently valued at about $1B on revenues approximating $190M.

ABOUT EVA MEDTEC, INC. - Founded in 2012 by successful medtec entrepreneur, Irene Waldridge, Eva is a Minnesota-based medical technology startup whose mission is to deliver unique, effective, and accessible therapeutic devices that lessen dependence on expensive and inconvenient therapies, drugs, and medical treatments. Their goal is to affordably help chronic pain sufferers live better and care for themselves from the convenience of their own homes. Eva is headquartered in Bloomington, MN, where Neuroglide devices are currently assembled in-house. Visit www.evamedtec.com or www.neuroglide.com for more information.

