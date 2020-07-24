Evallon Global Investment's Secondary Market Platform Connecting Private Investors With Direct Opportunities

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evallon Global Investment, the Hong Kong and New York private investment manager, has announced that its global secondary market platform has become more accessible for qualified private investors interested in capitalizing on early-stage equity placements.

The secondary market services typically reserved for Evallon's institutional clientèle are branching out to the public sector in response to a rising demand driven by the unprecedented success of unicorn companies, whose trend to delay the public offering of shares has created a fresh wave of activity within the secondary market place.

Early-stage companies with disruptive, compelling products and services attract much attention from private and institutional investors alike, and are able to raise significant early-stage capital to accelerate their development through the growth stage.

"The tech-unicorns of this modern age create such a buzz around their operating activities that everybody from the institutions to the people in the street want to be a part of the story. It is amazing to see how a small startup can attract billions of dollars of funding in a matter of years before being catapulted to the top of their field and leaders of their industry," commented Carl Sayers, Director of Global Business, Evallon Global Investment.

"As more of the most exceptional businesses hold off on listing, investor anticipation rises and, in turn, creates a demand for pre-IPO access to the equity. Here at Evallon, we connect this demand to the sellers of shares as they look to liquidate their equity through secondary market transactions."

As stock markets being to show signs of a recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investment capital has begun to flow back in line with rising confidence. However, with all eyes on the risk of a second wave, the social BLM unrest, rising U.S.-Sino tensions and the U.S. presidential elections in the fall, there is a fear that the recovery may be short-lived once the true extent of a global recession becomes more clear.

Carl Sayers continued, "Investors have seen an almost V-shaped recovery in their equity portfolios since markets crashed in the first quarter of the year. We have advised our clients to crystallize their holdings and to proceed with caution with respect to their equity trading activities, simply because of the uncertain social and political scenarios at play during this time. As these scenarios play out, there are a number of private firms waiting to proceed with their plans to list publicly and we expect a flurry of activity in this respect during the second half of the year."

About Evallon Global Investment

Evallon Global Investment provides alternative asset management solutions to a global client base comprised of private investors and institutions.

