Evaluate and Track Air Travel Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

Jul 18, 2021, 02:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Travel will grow at a CAGR of 2.41% by 2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Air Travel requirements.
Air Travel Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Category innovations
- Green initiatives
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Scalability of inputs
- Reduction of TCO
This report evaluates suppliers based on coverage of travel destinations, value-added services, transparency in pricing, and references and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
