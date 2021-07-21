Evaluate and Track Aluminum Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge
Jul 21, 2021, 00:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum will grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 1.5%-3.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Aluminum requirements.
Aluminum Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Green initiatives
- Supply base rationalization
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
- Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis: The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.
- Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report: The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
