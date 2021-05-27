Evaluate and Track Digital Service Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Digital Service Providers | BizVibe
May 27, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the digital services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this category are primarily engaged in providing various types of digital services (such as digital marketing, digital signage, digital media production, etc.).
Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right companies who provide digital services. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.
Free Insights Included for all Digital Service Company Profiles:
- List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
- Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
- List of key executives and their roles within the company
- Company financials and general organizational information
- Global, national, and regional competitors
- List of key clients
- Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
- Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts
Digital Services Companies on BizVibe
BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 1,000+ company profiles related to digital services on BizVibe, covering 20+ related categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.
Examples of digital service profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include companies that specialize in:
- Digital marketing services
- Digital art printing services
- Digital transformation services
- Digital media production services
- Digital signage services
Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
Features for Buyers:
- Quickly discover the right suppliers
- Create short lists and custom alerts
- Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
- Send RFIs/RFPs
Features for Sellers:
- Target the right sales prospects
- Qualify leads
- Analyze buyer potential
- API integration and data enrichment
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
