Evaluate and Track Learning and Development Market | Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

Jul 20, 2021, 12:05 ET
July 20, 2021
The Learning and Development will grow at a CAGR of 8.47% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Learning and Development requirements.
Learning and Development Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Green initiatives
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Reduction of TCO
- Customer retention
- Category innovations
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
