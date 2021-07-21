Evaluate and Track Supply Chain Financing Solutions Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

Supply Chain Financing Solutions Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Category innovations

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Top-line growth

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Reduction of TCO

Customer retention

Green initiatives

Scalability of inputs

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

