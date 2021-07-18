Evaluate and Track Travel Management Services Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Travel Management Services will grow at a CAGR of 6.16% by 2025. Prices will increase by 6%-9% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Travel Management Services requirements.
Travel Management Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Customer retention
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Category innovations
- Reduction of TCO
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for travel management services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
