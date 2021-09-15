Evaluated List of Top Big Data Companies in the USA by GoodFirms - 2021

List of Top Big Data Companies in the USA and Various Data Analytics Service Providers from Worldwide at GoodFirms. Tweet this

Many of the industries in the USA are seeking big data service providers. Today, there are numerous of them providing big data analytics solutions in the market, which has created a dilemma for the service seekers to choose the right partner.

Thus, to make it effortless, GoodFirms.co has unveiled the Top Big Data Companies list in the USA. Moreover, it disclosed the Top Data Warehousing, Edge Computing, Marketing Analytics, Predictive Analytics, SM Analytics, Text Analytics, and Video Analytics companies worldwide.

Check Out the List of Top Big Data Companies in the USA and Various Data Analytics Service Providers from Worldwide at GoodFirms:

Top Big Data Companies in the USA:

MobiDev, SPEC INDIA, Sigma Data Systems, A3logics, Light IT, XenonStack, NIX, NeenOpal Inc., Talentica Software, Diceus.

Top Big Data Companies in USA 2021 | GoodFirms

Top Data Warehousing Companies:

Beyond Key Systems, Skelia, SPRYTE Labs, AM-BITS, CodeCoda Ltd, The NineHertz, Kilowott, Altar.io, Relevant Software, Emergent Software.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/data-warehousing

Top Edge Computing Companies:

Accubits, JDV Technologies, Miquido, Queppelin, Ksolves India Limited, Stratahive Services Private Limited, Communication Crafts, Brainsmiths Labs, Forte Group, 7EDGE.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/edge-computing

Top Marketing Analytics Companies:

Datapine, SetuServ, Quantum IT Innovation, APPSTIRR, Knackroot TechnoLabss LLP, TERRAFORM, TemaBit, Performance Lab, Openweb Solutions, Inoxoft.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/marketing-analytics

Top Predictive Analytics Companies:

Consagous Technologies, Rudder Analytics, Accubits, OrbitSoft, VITech, SPRYTE Labs, abstractR, Aegis Soft Tech, XongoLab Technologies LLP, CDN Solutions Group.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/predictive-analytics

Top Social Media Analytics Companies:

Virtual Electronics PTE LTD, ITXITPRO PVT. LTD., Quavzent, element61, BrookeWealth Global, LLC, Blue Beetle - Digital Agency, Monique M & Company Digital Marketing, MindGap, Anderson Collaborative, Tech2Globe Web Solutions LLP.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/social-media-analytics

Top Text Analytics Companies:

Ballard Chalmers, Volumetree, Stratahive Services Private Limited, InData Labs, Indium Software, Brewed @ The Lab Technologies Pvt Ltd., TroonDX Technologies, Communication Crafts, Hir Infotech Data Mining Solution, Transcendent Software.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/text-analytics

Top Video Analytics Companies:

Nexential Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Enlightenment.ai, Oxagile, CronJ IT Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sourcebits, Avigilon, IntelliVision, Teksun Inc, BriefCam, CodeKindle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/big-data-analytics/video-analytics

GoodFirms is a globally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It assists in associating the service seekers with top companies. The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluates every firm from different industries following a meticulous research process. It includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These components are sub-divided into several parameters such as to verify the complete background of each firm, years of experience in their proficiency, online market penetration, and client reviews. Focusing on overall research measures, agencies are provided the scores that are out of a total 60. Thus, according to these points companies are indexed in the catalog as per their categories.

Furthermore, GoodFirms encourages the service providers by asking them to engage in the research process and present the evidence of the work done by them. Hence, get a chance to Get Listed for free in the list of brilliant IT companies, best software, and other organizations from various sectors of industries. Securing a position among the list of top companies at GoodFirms will help you expand your business globally, increase productivity, and earn good income.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient big data companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodFirms

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

