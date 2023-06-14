Evaluating India's Ascent in the Future of Manufacturing: 2023 Study - India is a Fast-growing Electronics Industry and an Alternative Production Base

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Manufacturing: The Case for India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the current manufacturing landscape in India and offers foresight on potential growth opportunities.

India is quickly emerging as a new power center in the manufacturing world. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is expected to grow at 5.9% in 2024 and continue to be one of the fastest-growing economies.

Owing to its demographic advantage, rapid urbanization, digital transformation, growing middle class, strong economic reforms, strategic geopolitical position, and green energy revolution, it is expected to become a leading global economy during this decade. Having been a service economy (for the most part) for decades, the country's manufacturing landscape is indicating an upheaval.

Aided by a stable political climate and a proactive industrial policy, India is showing all the signs of becoming a major manufacturing alternative to China during the next decade.

Global supply chain fragility and an unstable geopolitical situation in the West give India a competitive advantage, which will advance manufacturing development in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Manufacturing in India

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Indian Manufacturing: An Outlook

FDI Equity Inflow into India : Assessment and Foresight

: Assessment and Foresight Annual Growth Rates of Key Manufacturing Sectors

Recent Government Initiatives for the Growth of the Indian Industrial Sector

Why India for Manufacturing?

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

India's Electric Vehicle Market will be One of the Largest in the World by 2030

Electric Vehicle Market will be One of the Largest in the World by 2030 India is a Fast-growing Electronics Industry and an Alternative Production Base

is a Fast-growing Electronics Industry and an Alternative Production Base India's Semiconductor Industry is an Invaluable Alternative to Diversify and Strengthen Weak Supply Chains

