Evan Croen Named To CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40 Top Influencers"

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that its Senior Vice President of Product Evan Croen has been named to CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40 Top Influencers" list. The recognition honors those who are leading the way in developing the constantly evolving technology and firm processes that allow practitioners to be more productive, efficient and profitable. The full list of honorees is available at http://onb-tax.com/P4rL50GRY8h.

Evan leads product development for Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's software and research solutions. He played a central role of the company's entry into the income tax provision market with acquisition of Tax Prodigy's software. He previously served in strategy and operations roles with Bloomberg Industry Group's law and government businesses. Prior to joining the company, he worked at The Boston Consulting Group, a leading global management consultancy.

"Evan plays an essential role within our business in leading product initiatives that deliver greater value to our customers within their workflows and overseeing the development of the next generation of our tax offerings," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "He has made significant contributions to our business's success, and his recognition by CPA Practice Advisor is extremely well-deserved."

"There is a high level of diversity and determination among those whose ideas and voices are shaping the directions we all are following," said CPA Practice Advisor's editor-in-chief Gail Perry, CPA. "Across the board, every one of our entries represents someone who is not just thinking about the future but is stepping forward and making significant changes in the accounting profession itself and the way in which our profession is perceived."

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit pro.bloombergtax.com.

