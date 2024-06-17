Evan Matlin Joins MTS Health Partners as Partner in Life Sciences Group

Appointment Bolsters MTS' Global Life Sciences Practice

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners welcomes Evan Matlin as a Partner in the Life Sciences Group. Matlin's appointment marks a significant addition to the Firm's global life sciences practice, which secured the second-highest total M&A deal value in the biotech industry with $50+ billion in 2023. His experience in this sector, as well as the tools and diagnostics sector, adds a dynamic new element to the Firm's advisory coverage.

With a distinguished career spanning over 18 years, Matlin brings a wealth of practical knowledge to MTS Health Partners. Prior to joining MTS, and during his tenure at Barclays, Matlin was Co-Head of Healthcare M&A and spearheaded healthcare M&A efforts for the EMEA regions, playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape. Over the course of his career, he has handled more than 50 completed transactions valued at over $225 billion.

Curtis Lane, Founding Partner of MTS Health Partners, expressed his excitement about Matlin joining the team, stating, "Evan's proven track record and deep understanding of the healthcare sector make him a valuable asset to MTS. His global perspective will further enhance our ability to deliver strategic solutions to our clients."

MTS Managing Partner Andrew Weisenfeld added, "Evan's appointment underscores our commitment to providing world-class advisory services to clients. His expertise will bolster our Life Sciences Group and strengthen our position as a leader in healthcare investment banking."

"I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic, fast-growing and forward-thinking team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the Firm's life sciences practice and contribute to its continued success," said Matlin.

Prior to joining MTS Health Partners, Matlin held prominent roles at Barclays, and served on the Healthcare teams at Deutsche Bank, Lazard, and CIBC World Markets. He graduated from The George Washington University in 2005 with a BA in Economics.

About MTS

MTS Health Partners is the largest independent healthcare-dedicated investment bank, with more than 85 professionals and nearly $65 billion worth of transactions completed since 2020. For over 20 years, MTS has continued to foster trusted client partnerships, creating alignment to achieve our strategic goals. We provide our clients with creative thinking, candid advice, and a commitment to results, advising them in pursuing the right strategic pathways, rather than simply focusing on transactions. Through close client partnerships based on trust and shared goals, we are at your side and on your side, every step of the way.

Securities related transactions are provided exclusively by our affiliate, MTS Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

For more information about MTS Health Partners, please visit www.mtspartners.com.

