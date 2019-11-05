Evan Melrose, MD, MBA is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Capital today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Evan Melrose, MD, MBA, as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Evan. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

"They don't teach students how to be great board members and Chairmen in either medical school or business school" noted Dr. Kelly Huang, Spindletop Capital Managing Director and also an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. "Evan's cross-training in finance and clinical medicine together with his continued education about board governance, have enabled him to shepherd many companies through their IPO, proxy and M&A processes. He continues to create significant value for our exceptional business leaders and Spindletop Capital partners."

Dr. Melrose currently serves as a director on the boards of Bioventus, US Pain Holdings, Tricity Pain Associates, Sanova Dermatology, and HNI Healthcare. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Texas Lyceum and the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation. With over 25 years of experience in the Healthcare industry, Dr. Melrose possesses extensive operating, clinical, and investment experience in many aspects of healthcare investments (both public and private), research, clinical practice, education, and health policy. As the Founding Managing Director of Spindletop Capital, Dr. Melrose is providing pivotal expansion capital for healthcare investments from his firm based in Austin. Before Spindletop, he was Founding Managing Director of PTV Sciences, a Texas-based venture capital firm, and a Director with Burrill & Company, a San Francisco based life science private equity/venture capital firm.

Dr. Melrose is a licensed physician and has held faculty appointments at the UCSF, UPENN, and Baylor College of Medicine. He received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania, received his MD from Indiana University School of Medicine, and an MBA from The Wharton School. He completed post-graduate studies at the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering, Harvard Medical and Law Schools, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and is certified as a Public Company Director by Institutional Shareholder Services/UCLA Anderson School of Business.

"We are proud to announce that Evan Melrose, MD, MBA, has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched, and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their professional development."

Representing hundreds of today's largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.

ABOUT SPINDLETOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing growth capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop is managed by an unrivaled team of investment professionals and advisors with deep operating, technical, and transactional experience. Spindletop Capital leverages the organization's deep experience, broad network, and proprietary access to Texas resources to enhance value for management teams and financing syndicates. Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all sectors of healthcare, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare IT, specialty pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. For more information, visit www.spindletopcapital.com

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the only membership organization focused exclusively on advancing exemplary board leadership. Based on more than 35 years of experience, NACD identifies, interprets, and provides insights and information that corporate board members rely upon to make sound strategic decisions, confidently confront complex business challenges, and enhance shareowner value. With more than 13,000 corporate director members, NACD provides world-class director education, director training, and proprietary research about leading boardroom and corporate governance practices to promote director professionalism and bolster investor confidence. Furthermore, to create more effective and efficient corporate boards, NACD provides independent board evaluations and custom-tailored in-boardroom education and training programs, as well as director-led conferences, forums, and peer-exchange learning opportunities to share ideas about current and emerging issues. Fostering collaboration among directors and governance stakeholders, NACD is shaping the future of board leadership. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

