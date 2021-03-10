Evangeline M. Mitchell named Among the Top 10 Most Influential Black Lawyers of the Decade by Lawyers of Color

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers of Color, a nonprofit devoted to promoting diversity in the legal profession and advancing democracy and equality in marginalized communities, has named Evangeline M. Mitchell, the founder of the National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair, among their Top 10 Most Influential Black Lawyers of the Decade.

Evangeline was recognized for her work as a change agent for her groundbreaking legal education pipeline efforts. Throughout the years, she has effectively mobilized hundreds of speakers, presenters, panelists, advisors, and law school administrators to impact thousands of Black students and graduates interested in pursuing law school. She has led several successful national initiatives including producing major world-class, free national conferences, writing and publishing books and articles, curating and editing Black Pre-Law and HBCU Pre-Law informational websites, creating and managing networking social media groups and YouTube Channels, speaking to student groups, and creating a national mentorship program. Her primary mission has been to provide information, resources, and connections to prospective Black law students well before they apply to law school in order to increase their chances for success. She believes that this work can help move the needle in increasing the representation of Black law students and lawyers.

In addition to the National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair, now in its 17th year, she also founded other events such as the National HBCU Pre-Law Summit, the National Diversity Pre-Law Conference, and a new event – The Future Legal Eagles Flight School, a pre-law event created especially for Black youth from elementary to high school and their parents. She is the first niche publisher to create books specifically for aspiring Black lawyers including The African American Pre-Law School Advice Guide, The African American Law School Survival Guide, and Lessons from Successful African American Lawyers. Currently, she is also producing audio and film documentary projects including Becoming Black Lawyers and The Black Lawyers Legacy Project, which focuses on the stories and journeys of Black lawyers, the impact of race on their experiences, and their advice for future Black lawyers.

"I am incredibly honored by Lawyers of Color's recognition and am extremely grateful to be included on this prestigious list of great Black lawyers. I am deeply invested and committed to serving aspiring Black lawyers and genuinely want to see them succeed. For me, this is serious heart and legacy work. It is a blessing to be recognized for work that you genuinely care about and where you know you are making a valuable contribution and impact. This is a team and community effort and I sincerely appreciate everyone who has supported us throughout the years and pray for continued support for years to come."

Attorney Mitchell and the other Black lawyers being recognized will appear in a special report, The State of Black Lawyers, as well as the print edition of the Black Student's Guide to Law Schools & Firms.

Evangeline is a graduate of HBCU Prairie View A&M University, the University of Iowa College of Law, and the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.



For information on upcoming 2021 events as well as other initiatives, please visit http://www.nationalprelawdiversity.org.



