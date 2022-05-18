Evangelist Faithe S. Brooks Adds Title of "Dr." to Her Name as Recipient of Divinity Doctorate

Prominent Female Religious Figure Celebrates Achievement of Great Distinction in Faith-Based Leadership and Service

DETROIT, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following in the footsteps of her cherished father, Bishop P.A. Brooks, anointed minister Faithe S. Brooks, designated Supervisor of the Women's Department of the C.O.G.I.C. Northeast Jurisdiction has been awarded a prestigious Doctorate of Divinity from the Christian Bible Institute & Seminary (CBIS). The Suma Cum Laude Theology graduate of Oral Roberts University and the founder and president of Faithe Brooks Ministries, Inc. has been spreading the gospel and her love of God for over four decades. Working tirelessly to spread His Word and bless millions of people worldwide, her selfless efforts have touched the lives of countless individuals and families domestically and abroad.

Before his transition in April 2020, Faithe worked tirelessly beside her father, an unquestionable icon of the faith community. He served as pastor and denominational leader as the first assistant presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, the largest black Christian denomination in the nation with an estimated membership of 6.5 million.

Continuing the highly respected family's legacy, Dr. Brooks is known for her biblically-based wisdom and is considered one of Detroit's "Who's Who" among spiritual leaders. Her work in ministry and radio has been recognized by the City of Detroit and the United States of America House of Representatives. The life and work of this respected woman of God are a living testament to her faith. Having made tremendous impacts in the religious and philanthropic sectors, Brooks offers a superb example to her theologic community.

Doctorates are prestigious academic milestones bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to their field. It is considered one of the highest academic honors that can be received. Evangelist Brooks' father valued higher learning, earning his Doctorate in 2019. She declared she would walk in his footsteps and receive her Doctorate someday. At nearly 65, she thought it would be too late to return to school for her Doctorate; however, God had other plans for her. After losing both of her parents, one year apart; she was doubtful that she could go on. Leaning on her father's hopes for her to continue her Kingdom work, Faithe remembered that it is never too late to achieve one's goals - and persevered.

On earning this achievement, Dr. Faithe S. Brooks states, "Earning my doctorate is one of the most joyous events. I know that my father and mother would be elated." In her close work at her father's side - she gleaned a great understanding of being a political, religious, and community influencer. In this capacity, she served on a grand scale behind the scenes and on the front lines.

