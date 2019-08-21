Evans Incorporated Acquires Global Coaches Network and Expands Leadership Development Offering

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evans Incorporated (Evans), an award-winning management consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Global Coaches Network (GCN), a pioneer in the field of global leadership coaching. The merger follows the recent shift in Evans' leadership to Jack Moore and Bob Etris as co-Managing Partners.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to integrate GCN's business and talent base into our organization," says Jack Moore, Managing Partner at Evans. "We are committed to building healthy organizations and developing effective leaders with a global mindset to address challenges facing their organizations and their missions."

Founded in 2005, GCN works with over 300 coaches in 75 countries to help leaders foster personal development and greater effectiveness to their organizations. GCN selects and certifies executive coaches, all of whom bring real-world executive-level business experience to implement cutting-edge coaching programs, including cultural assessments, development planning, and program evaluation.

Barrie Zucal, founder and CEO of GCN commented, "Evans is a wonderful home for the global legacy we've established at GCN. They really understand what it means to help people and organizations grow, in a very human way. Their mission and culture complements our own."

For over 25 years, Evans has worked with its clients in the federal and private sectors to co-create healthy organizations where every employee can thrive. Its offerings include leadership development and coaching, and the expanded business from the merger will serve a new global portfolio of clients.

"We're fortunate that GCN brings the same commitment to quality and sustainability that Evans values. Consistent with our human-centered approach to business transformation, GCN, too, has a history of helping leaders transform their skills and cultures to affect positive change," notes Bob Etris, Managing Partner at Evans.

About Evans:

Evans is a boutique management consulting firm that partners with organizations through transformative change. Evans specializes in helping leaders of organizations develop their teams, explore new technologies to implement solutions that provide ROI—Real Operational Impact®. www.evansincorporated.com

About GCN:

Global Coaches Network, a pioneer in the field of global leadership coaching, is proud to have helped organizations and their leaders thrive while navigating the complex world of business. GCN provides coaches with a unique perspective to help leaders grow potential and lead their teams, while contributing to the success of their organization and the sustainability of the planet. www.globalcoaches.com

