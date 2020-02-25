Evans Incorporated Announces Corporate Name Change to Evans Consulting

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evans Incorporated (Evans), a leading management consulting company, today announced its corporate name change to Evans Consulting. The change is part of a broader re-brand and follows the 2019 acquisition of the company by managing partners Jack Moore and Bob Etris.

Evans Consulting

"In 2020, we at Evans Consulting want to build upon 25 years of delivering human-centered business solutions to our clients. Our refreshed brand honors our past and emphasizes our vision of more fully supporting our customers' modernization needs," said Jack Moore, Managing Partner. "As a company with deep roots in the people and process elements of technology implementation, our new brand is emblematic of both the art and science of transformation, and our investment in innovation and new solutions to co-create healthy organizations."

Evans Consulting helps clients navigate the complexities of transformation, allowing them to more quickly achieve their strategic objectives. The company has a strong track record of partnering with servant leaders who want to implement emerging technology, namely at the Federal Aviation Administration. Evans' drone-focused division, PropelUAS, combines more than 100 years of aviation experience to help clients launch and growing an unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drone, programs.

"Government and private sector companies are struggling to implement emerging technology effectively and strategically – we co-create healthy organizations where technology helps people thrive," said Bob Etris, Managing Partner. "Our 2019 acquisition of Global Coaches Network provides us with the tools to develop industry leaders with a global mindset."

As experts in change and transformation, Evans Consulting welcomes the recent transitions and looks to expand its unique approach to organization development. The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the calendar year 2020.

About Evans Consulting:

Evans Consulting is a boutique consulting firm committed to co-creating healthy organizations where everyone can thrive. We partner with large organizations through transformative change. Our clients are large government agencies, nonprofits, and private sector companies. We work best with servant leaders who want to implement emerging technology effectively and strategically. We are technology agnostic, focusing on the human side of technological implementation and organizational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Fabiana Beltran

(703) 663-2480

234799@email4pr.com

SOURCE Evans Consulting

Related Links

http://www.evansconsulting.com/

