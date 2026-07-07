Evans Incorporated Appoints Former FAA Director Rob Hunt as Vice President of Aviation

Veteran Federal Executive Joins Firm to Drive Practical Innovation and De-Risk Federated Systems Modernization Across the National Airspace System

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evans Incorporated (Evans), a federal technology implementation partner, today announced the appointment of veteran aviation leader Rob Hunt as Vice President of Aviation. Hunt brings nearly a quarter century of federal leadership and deep technological strategy expertise to the firm during a critical era of national airspace modernization and transformation.

Hunt joins Evans following a senior management role at MITRE's Center for Integration Transportation. Prior to that he completed a distinguished 24-year career with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), most recently serving as the Director of AJM2 in the FAA's Program Management Organization, leading the implementation of air traffic automation systems. In his new executive capacity at Evans, Hunt will lead a hybrid portfolio spanning aviation strategy, business development, and client delivery enablement.

"Rob brings a rare mix of mission credibility and operational depth that aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic vision for the aviation sector," said Bob Etris, Managing Partner at Evans. "His extensive experience leading complex federal airspace segments will allow our clients to better bridge technical and operational gaps, ensuring the FAA can successfully navigate its most complex modernization challenges."

The modernization of the U.S. National Airspace System (NAS) through the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) involves navigating unprecedented technical, operational, and political complexities across thousands of independent contractor touchpoints. Hunt's first-hand experience overseeing complex federal airspace segments will strengthen Evans' capability to de-risk this massive public sector transformation now and into the future.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented alignment in the aviation community where focused leadership, federal resources, and advanced technology are finally positioned to deliver real progress," said Hunt. "The opportunity to implement practical innovation now, rather than treating modernization like a multi-year science project, is what drew me to Evans. Historically our sector relied on building bespoke solutions because the open market simply could not meet our unique technical needs. Today the opportunity lies in securely transitioning toward commoditized, enterprise-grade open-source software, cloud-native solutions, and artificial intelligence that enable more efficient air traffic services and eliminate vendor lock-in while keeping safety and system security our absolute priority."

By providing strategic advisory and change management support, Evans helps federal partners build the workforce readiness needed to adopt these open enterprise solutions. This focus on managing the human side of technological transition reflects the core methodology Evans uses to deploy and advance next-generation capabilities across the federal landscape.

About Evans Incorporated

Evans is a federal technology implementation partner with proven delivery across defense, civilian, and intelligence agencies. For 20+ years, we've partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize the National Airspace System (NAS), helping ensure one of the most complex and safety-critical air traffic systems in the world remains modern, resilient, and safe. Under prime vehicles and partner contracts, we work across FAA organizations to deliver technical services that keep FAA air traffic systems running while modernizing them, cutting downtime, accelerating deployment, and building teams that own the result. We've helped the FAA deploy systems that deliver 67% faster processing, resolve 1,900+ critical issues without downtime, streamline processes to reduce testing timelines by 30%, and save $1 million annually—all with zero operational disruptions and zero contract disputes. For more information, visit www.evansinc.com.

SOURCE Evans Inc.