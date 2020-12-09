Evans Transportation Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 list

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evans Transportation , a full-service, third-party provider (3PL) of custom logistics solutions for North American shippers, today announced the company has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"At Evans our goal is to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of efficiency, reliability and service, while providing our employees with an exciting, rewarding career that supports a healthy life," said Ryan Keepman, president of Evans Transportation. "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies demonstrates that even well-established, successful businesses can benefit from taking stock with fresh eyes, and embracing technological innovation and managerial practices to optimize their business and grow."

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. With Three-Year Revenue growth of 74% percent, Evans Transportation has benefited from new data and business systems created in-house, and the implementation of practices and facilities to bring transparency and reliability to their industry – all while placing an unyielding regard for employee satisfaction and advancement opportunity.

To read more about Evans Transportation custom logistics solutions, please visit: https://www.evanstrans.com/why-evans.

About Evans Transportation Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985 and reborn through digital transformation in 2018, Evans Transportation Services, Inc. is a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for a diverse range of shippers across North America. Fueled by unmatched technology, a focus on customer relationships and an uncommonly dedicated team, Evans' unwavering commitment to value has propelled the company to be one of the nations fastest growing private companies as noted in Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

