Evans Transportation Signs Sponsorship Deal With Pro Golfer Kevin Kisner

"We can't think of a better representative partner," said Ryan Keepman, CEO of Evans Transportation. "The decision was simple. Like Kevin's career and personality, our brands are real, genuine, and also focused on giving back. Life is about appreciating and celebrating the journey, not just the destination. This is the start of a valuable relationship."

The two-year partnership deal includes time with Kisner at events, fundraisers, dinners, and other experiences. In the process, representatives from Evans will participate in tour events, where the company's partners, clients and team members will cheer him to future PGA victories.

"Their disciplined, people-first and technology-driven process for logistics represents a wave of thinking that fits with the professional golf mindset," Kisner said. "These are my kind of people."

To read more about Evans Transportation custom logistics solutions, visit: https://www.evanstrans.com/why-evans

About Evans Transportation Services Inc.

Evans Transportation is a full-service, third-party provider of custom logistics solutions for North American shippers. Founded in 1985, the company reinvented itself in 2018 through complete digital transformation, debuting proprietary, best-in-class and completely configurable technology. Equipped with exclusive carrier contracts, true transparency, and time - and cost-saving optimizations, the company's end-to-end transportation management systems are backed by a dedicated team with decades of experience.

About Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner is a four-time PGA Tour winner and former Academic All-American golfer from the University of Georgia, where he played on the 2005 national championship team. After leading the university's golf team to a win at the 2005 NCAA Division I Golf Championship, Kisner graduated and went pro in 2006, earning his PGA Tour card in 2014. He won his first PGA Tour event in the 2015-16 season, after which he's established a prominent presence. In 2021, Kisner won his fourth career title at the Wyndham Championship.

Copyright © 2022 by Evans Transportation, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Evans Transportation Inc.