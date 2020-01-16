Evantage, Inc. Holds Food Drive to Benefit Frisco Family Services

"Giving back to the community is its own reward," said Evantage, Inc. President Chris Auwarter . "If we can help those most in need find some joy in the holiday season, that's something we can all get behind."

Named by The Dallas Morning News as one of the Top 100 Places to Work for six consecutive years, Evantage, Inc. provides skilled sales professionals the opportunity to capitalize on direct marketing strategies to engage new customers and build rapport through personalized contact. The company supports a number of charitable causes, including Movember, Frisco Family Services, and others.

Based in Plano, Texas, Evantage Inc. is a sales and marketing company that helps leading firms grow their customer base and enhance brand awareness. Evantage, Inc. believes in giving back to their community as well as investing in leadership development. For more information, call 469-298-3003 or visit http://evantageinc.net/.

