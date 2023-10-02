EVAP and Assembrix Announce Strategic Partnership to enhance UAE's Additive Manufacturing eco-system

ABU DHABI, UAE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVAP Investment LLC™, an internationally recognized business development advisory specializing in industrial participation and offset strategy and development; and Assembrix Ltd, a leading provider of 3D printing software, have joined forces on developing regional value-added projects, through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to propel the UAE to the forefront of the global 3D printing technology landscape. This strategic partnership is steered by the vision of establishing a global software bridge between multi-nationals already using additive manufacturing (AM) and the Emirati advanced manufacturing eco-system.

EVAP and Assembrix Announce Strategic Partnership in the UAE

"We are pleased to partner with EVAP Investment and excited to be part of huge opportunities of the additive manufacturing market in the UAE. Our partnership will achieve a new milestone of innovation and progress in the UAE and GCC regions' additive manufacturing landscape. ", said Lior Polak, CEO, Assembrix Ltd.

The partnership will enable the production of 3D printed parts for international manufacturers in the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Defense verticals and more, fulfilling their requirements through a distributed manufacturing secure network in the UAE. This will be achieved by utilizing Assembrix' Virtual Manufacturing Space platform ("VMS") product for remote control additive manufacturing in conjunction with local smart factories. Assembrix's VMS holds a prominent position as a leading secure platform for additive manufacturing globally and has established partnerships with key industry leaders in the global AM eco-system. The primary objective of this dynamic collaboration is to create a groundbreaking channel that drives the generation of local revenue, fosters the creation of new job opportunities, and cultivates advanced manufacturing expertise within the region.

"Together, EVAP and Assembrix will connect all stakeholders to deliver Technology, Know-How and Data Protection in the UAE and GCC additive manufacturing eco-system," said Kim Schofield, Managing Director, EVAP Investment LLC™.

About Assembrix

Assembrix developed a proprietary cloud-based platform that virtualizes 3D industrial printing. Its Virtual Manufacturing Space platform ("VMS") enables a simpler, more efficient, and secured production process by overseeing the entire additive manufacturing thread, from the initial part model to the verified physical part and beyond. VMS enables multiple in-house users or external clients to monitor, allocate and manage their entire manufacturing space in a fully automated and self-controlled process, whether made up of single or aggregated and distributed 3D printers, thereby optimizing the utilization of all 3D printing resources and improving the ROI. Assembrix partners with printer manufacturers by connecting their machines to its VMS platform and providing its customers with full management and control over their operation within a secured, networked and dynamic supply chain.

For more information visit https://assembrix.com or write to [email protected]

About EVAP Investment LLC™

EVAP Investment LLC (EVAP) is a business development advisory service provider specializing in economic value - add program identification, tactical and operational strategy development and implementation. EVAP clients include Global OEM's, academia, governments, parastatal organizations, and companies, across a variety of industry sectors including defense and aerospace, healthcare, hospitality, energy and automotive. EVAP has strategic relationships with globally recognized government and parastatal entities and serves all stakeholders in the economic value add program ecosystem.

For more information visit https://evapinvestment.com or write to [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236102/ASSEMBRIX.jpg

SOURCE Assembrix