Evaporation King Unveils the New Gladiator 60S: The First Integrated System Combining Solar Power With Accelerated Evaporation Technology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evaporation King LLC (evaporationking.com), a top innovator in industrial evaporation solutions, has launched their new solar-powered Gladiator 60S designed for stormwater, disaster management, and off-grid project sites.

Radiant Innovation Logo

For the last 16 years, the President and Founder of Evaporation King has been devotedly working on leveraging rotary atomization technology alongside solar energy to develop an innovative solution for disaster and stormwater management. This vision has propelled him to continuously innovate, merging state-of-the-art science with practical engineering to tackle the growing challenges of stormwater management. "This is a long-term concept becoming a reality," stated Kevin King. "We have partnered with the top containerized solar energy experts, Radiant Innovation LLC located in Colorado, to bring our cutting-edge designs to the marketplace in order to meet current government and corporate sustainability requirements in both water treatment and energy usage."

The result is a portable, off-grid, and eco-friendly system that stands at the forefront of modern environmental technology. At the heart of this innovation is a specially designed patent-pending atomizer motor, which is meticulously engineered to maximize efficiency and performance. Complementing this, is state-of-the-art solar panel technology that harnesses the sun's energy to power the operation, significantly reducing the reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

Together, these components form the New Gladiator 60S, a revolutionary product that embodies Evaporation King's commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. The Gladiator 60S not only represents a leap forward in technology, but also a tangible solution that aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and protect urban environments from the adverse effects of severe weather patterns.

The Gladiator Accelerated Evaporation Series is recognized as the most efficient and cost-effective solution for handling industrial process water. By employing state-of-the-art rotary atomizer technology, the Gladiator system enhances wastewater evaporation by transforming it into droplets with the finest micron range available, enabling it to seamlessly re-enter the hydrologic cycle. This advanced evaporation technology from Evaporation King guarantees the return of purified water to the natural water cycle.

About Radiant Innovation LLC: Radiant Innovation LLC is a Colorado based, manufacturer and distributor of off-grid Solar Powered Energy products for industrial applications, cold storage, emergency services, food recovery and other rapidly deployable solar solutions. Website: https://radiantinnovation.net/ For more information, Contact: Richard Swain, CEO. PH: 303.808.6998 Email: [email protected]

About Evaporation King LLC: Evaporation King LLC is a U.S. Florida and Colorado based designer, manufacturer, and global distributor of a proprietary line of evaporation equipment for the Mining, Energy, Food & Beverage, WWTP, Landfills, Textile, and all types of Waste Management industries. Evaporation King produces various models for high and lower-volume applications and distributes them through an international network of strategic partners. For more information, Contact: Kevin King, President. PH: 720.263.2517 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Evaporation King LLC