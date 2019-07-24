Evaporcool Solutions, LLC Procures a $300,000 Rebate From Austin Energy for Accesso Riata Corporate Park in Austin For Air Conditioning Upgrades

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evaporcool Solutions, LLC in partnership with Austin Energy and Accesso, provided Accesso the Evaporcool system precooling technology for their Riata Corporate Park buildings in Austin, TX. The commercial pre-cooling system was retrofitted on 2,800 tons of HVAC systems on this spring. Austin Energy, the City of Austin's electric utility, issued a $300,000 rebate, its largest in 10 years, to Riata Corporate Park, an eight-building, 61-acre office campus in North Austin, for retrofitting its air conditioning system, improving the comfort of its tenants and their employees and cutting electricity consumption statewide on the city's hottest days. The air conditioning retrofit has other financial benefits that extend beyond reducing energy consumption and lowering electricity costs, according to Evaporcool Solutions, LLC. With Evaporcool's pre-cooling technology and equipment, it will reduce overall maintenance and repair costs of the HVAC units. Additionally, it will lower electricity consumption and puts less stress on the HVAC equipment, and extend the useful life of the equipment.

According to Austin Energy, the air emissions saved by eliminating 423,097 kilowatt hours is 226 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2). This is the equivalent of removing 43 cars driving 506,608 vehicle miles annually from our roadways or planting 5,820 trees or 291 acres of forest in Austin. Since the City of Austin has high priced energy for electricity on the hottest days of the year, Austin Energy is willing to pay substantial rebates to customers who make energy efficiency investments.

"We combine the power of evaporation with current breakthroughs in HVAC pre-cooling technology," says Evaporcool president Chris Curry, "to help businesses, utility companies and their stakeholders reach their sustainability and financial goals."

The retrofitting is expected to save Accesso $15,800 monthly or $190,000 annually off its energy bill.

Evaporcool Solutions, LLC is currently installing over 20 megawatts of power reduction solutions focused only on commercial HVAC systems in Southern California under a Southern California Edison program.

Evaporcool Solutions, LLC, based in Memphis, TN, ("Evaporcool") manufactures the Evaporcool® System, a proprietary aftermarket HVAC retrofit that significantly improves the energy efficiency of air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The Evaporcool System attaches non-invasively to virtually any air-cooled HVAC unit, and using the principle of evaporative cooling, improves efficiency, reduces peak demand, and lowers maintenance costs. Evaporcool also provides a performance monitoring system, which enables real-time, cloud-based measurement and verification, controls, and fault detection and diagnostics.

