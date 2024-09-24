Evari Awarded U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Advance Cold Climate Heat Pumps

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evari is proud to announce it has been selected as an awardee under the U.S. Department of Energy's Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT2024) program. This $1.7 million dollar grant will support Evari's efforts to develop its next-generation turbocompressor technology for ultra-high efficiency heat pumps. Evari is one of 25 awardees across 17 states to receive these forward-looking funds.

"We are honored and thrilled to receive this grant from the Department of Energy," said Steve Walker, CEO of Evari. "This funding will accelerate the development of our technology, bringing us closer to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. We are committed to making a positive impact on both our industry and the environment."

Buildings account for the largest share of energy use in the U.S., consuming about 75% of the nation's electricity and 40% of its total energy. Evari's technology overcomes inherent cold-climate limitations of traditional heat pump compressors: the company's solution will enable heat pumps to provide whole-home heating in air temperatures below -40°F, while at the same time costing less to operate than fossil fuel heating equipment, using refrigerants without global warming potential.

Miniature high-speed turbocompressors have been a cornerstone of Evari's research and development, building upon the 63-year legacy of its partner, Creare, a pioneer in turbomachinery innovation. The DoE grant award, on top of a recent $7.5 million financing round led by Clean Energy Ventures, both demonstrate technical confidence in the promise of Evari's solution.

About Evari

Evari is developing next-generation miniature, oil-free turbocompressors for heating and cooling applications to aid in the global energy transition and catalyze the decarbonization of many industries. Learn more at www.evarithermal.com.

About Creare

Creare is an engineering research and development firm located in Hanover, New Hampshire. The company provides industrial and government clients in the medical, aerospace/defense, energy, process, and manufacturing industries with services ranging from applied research to prototype design, fabrication and testing. Core areas of expertise include fluid dynamics, heat and mass transfer, electronics and software development, sensors and control systems, and CFD/FEA analysis. Learn more at www.creare.com.

About U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), which Building Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT2024) program

EERE's mission is to accelerate the research, development, demonstration, and deployment of technologies and solutions to equitably transition America to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050, and ensure the clean energy economy benefits for all Americans. Among other priorities, the office offers and manages the Building Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT2024) program. Learn more at the Department of Energy.

Media Contact

