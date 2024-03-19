EVCS Secures $100 Million in Public Funding to Add DC Fast Chargers on the West Coast

EVCS will expand its EV charging network to more than 1,200 DC Fast chargers

across California, Oregon, and Washington

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, is excited to announce securing commitments for more than $100 million in public funding. The funding will support the development, installation, and operation of more than 500 new DC Fast chargers across California, Oregon, and Washington. With this milestone, the EVCS public charging network will expand into more than 70 new cities, surpassing 1,200 DC Fast chargers in total.

The new chargers will be located at strategic destinations such as gyms, hotels, libraries, and entertainment centers, including at select sites for LA Fitness, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Town and Country Resort. Construction will begin in 2024 and will continue through 2026. This next phase of network expansion will further emphasize EVCS' success in matching charging supply with current and future demand, ensuring optimal utilization.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this funding, which is a testament to EVCS' strong and ongoing commitment to work collaboratively with public agencies to advance electric mobility in California, Oregon, and Washington," said Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of EVCS. "The addition of more than 500 publicly available DC Fast chargers on the West Coast will help accelerate EV adoption by enhancing access to reliable, affordable, and convenient charging."

As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, DC Fast charging will play a crucial role in supporting EV drivers who don't have access to home charging. By strategically placing chargers at destination locations, in strong partnership with public agencies and local communities, EVCS strives to make public charging a ubiquitous solution for mass EV adoption. Furthermore, consistent with its mission to support the transition to clean transportation, EVCS will continue to ensure that all its chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

