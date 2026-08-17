Eve Air Mobility and RV Connex Sign MOU to Advance Urban Air Mobility Regulatory Framework in Thailand

Framework development aims to accelerate Thailand's readiness for commercial AAM operations.

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31) and RV Connex Co., Ltd., a leading Thai engineering and aerospace company, are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on regulatory development that will help shape Thailand's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry.

Under the terms of the MOU, RV Connex and Eve will jointly collaborate on long term industry and regulatory engagement in Thailand. Bringing together interested public and private stakeholders to establish safe, efficient, and scalable advanced air mobility operations.

"Thailand offers a fantastic opportunity for urban air mobility. Working with RV Connex lets us help shape the regulations this industry needs to grow," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer at Eve Air Mobility. "This MOU shows our strong commitment to building the needed regulatory and operational foundations together with local partners."

This collaboration seeks to evaluate future operational scenarios, safety requirements, airspace rules, and infrastructure needs that are specific to Thailand's aviation system. Learning from global AAM standards while also meeting the needs of the Thai market. RV Connex will collaborate closely with partners from government, academia, and industry to make sure the process is thorough and inclusive.

"RV Connex wants to help make Thailand a leader in global advanced air mobility," said Sujate Jantarang, president of RV Connex. "Our MOU with Eve Air Mobility and our partners will create a strong framework to help Thai authorities develop modern, globally aligned regulations for this new technology."

Images: RV Connex Eve 100 Aircraft

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About R V Connex

RV Connex Co., Ltd. is a Thai aerospace and advanced technology company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation aviation and autonomous systems. The company brings full-stack expertise in unmanned aerial systems, aircraft engineering, and integrated operational command and control, supported by a sovereign capability to design, build, and sustain complex aerospace platforms in Thailand. With proven know-how spanning airframe development, mission systems integration, and the operational architectures that govern safe and coordinated flight, RV Connex partners with leading technology companies to advance the future of aviation and urban air mobility. These capabilities are reinforced by an established cybersecurity practice that ensures the integrity and resilience of connected aerospace systems.

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SOURCE Eve Air Mobility